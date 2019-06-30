ATLATNIC CITY — The casino nightclub made infamous as the scene of an early-morning brawl involving the mayor, a councilman and several employees is shutting down next month.
Haven Nightclub inside Golden Nugget Atlantic City will close July 28, the casino confirmed Sunday.
"We are incredibly thankful to our customers and team members who have made Haven a thriving nightlife venue since opening in 2013," said Tom Pohlman, senior vice president and general manager of Golden Nugget, in a statement Sunday afternoon. "We value our employees, their dedication to our company and are working to place them in current open positions."
Pohlman said the space will be transformed into a "unique amenity" for Golden Nugget, but no other details were immediately available.
Haven made headlines around the country in November when security footage captured Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II involved in a melee with three employees. The Haven employees — two men and one woman — filed complaints against the elected officials for simple assault and harassment.
Gilliam was cleared of all charges in a Cape May County municipal court. Fauntleroy pleaded guilty to an obscure local ordinance and paid a $500 fine.
In March, an entertainment manager at Haven filed a civil complaint against Gilliam claiming the mayor borrowed $5,000 from her and never returned the money. In her complaint, Meredith Godfrey alleged that she and Gilliam had a "close personal relationship," but her attorney would not elaborate.
The case was settled two days before it was scheduled for trial. The parties signed a confidentiality agreement and the terms of the settlement were not publicly disclosed.
Golden Nugget is one of three casinos in Atlantic City's Marina District. It is operated by Landry's Inc., which is owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta.
