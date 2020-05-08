We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — State Sen. Michael Testa stood outside a Cape May County brewery Friday morning to demand the reopening of the economy.

In a dark red county at the southern tip of a deep blue state, Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, offered sometimes sharp criticism of Gov. Phil Murphy, arguing the Democratic governor has overstepped his constitutional authority in enacting his emergency orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

This week, Murphy extended his declaration of a public health emergency by another month. The original order came down in early March. Since then, despite closed businesses and strict limits on movement, at least 135,454 people have been infected with the disease statewide, with 8,952 deaths reported by the state Department of Health.

+2 LIVE UPDATES: Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days in NJ Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that he signed an executive order to extend the public …

Murphy has presented a six-point strategy for reopening the state. On Friday, he announced he was signing an executive order launching a Restart and Recovery Advisory Council. In a Thursday interview, Murphy said he expected beaches to be open by Memorial Day weekend, with guidance in place.

But in Cape May County, the Republican legislative team blasted Murphy, saying he does not have a plan and calling for small businesses to get back to work.

Standing outside the COHO Brewing Company on Indian Trail Road, Testa accused Murphy of “picking winners and losers” in the economy and of failing to take into account the differences between North Jersey and South Jersey, repeatedly referring to Cape May and Cumberland counties as the “Real South Jersey.”

Brewery owner Karen Buckingham was among the speakers. Visibly nervous — she said she can talk to a full tasting room but is not a politician — Buckingham said she invested heavily in trying to get her business off the ground.

“I’m hurting,” she said.

Buckingham described herself as a hugger.

“I need to hug. I need people around me to live. This is not living, if you ask me. This is waiting to live,” she said.

She’s also a grandmother.

“Believe me, if people are allowed to walk through this door, I’m going to keep them safe,” she said.

Testa described her as a friend and said she is facing a tough struggle, which he contrasted with the crowded Home Depot across the road.

“This whole shutdown is no longer about what is essential and what is not. This is about big government picking winners across the street and losers in this parking lot. Under Gov. Murphy’s lack of leadership, small businesses are losing,” he said.

According to Testa, the thousands of closed businesses in the state could end up closing for good.

“We are running out of time,” he said.

+2 No plans to add Jersey Shore reps to commission on restarting economy Gov. Phil Murphy has no plan to add casino or South Jersey shore representatives to his econ…

Testa argued the state should trust local business owners to follow guidelines and protect their customers. A continued shutdown would devastate the local economy, he said, asking for a definitive date to reopen.

“They can open safely, and they can open efficiently,” he said.

Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen, also R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, also spoke, following similar lines. McClellan said if a child is being punished, the parents give a time for when that punishment will be over. Simonsen said local patience is thinning.

“We were bipartisan, and we worked together across the aisle, and we waited and waited for a plan, and we got no plan. Zilch,” Simonsen said. He cited a Cape May County proposal released this week to begin the process of reopening local businesses, saying the governor has given no response.

“We’ are totally different than North Jersey. And we trust our citizens that live here. We trust our businesses,” he said.

The legislative team won seats last year, switching the district back to all-Republican representation after Jeff Van Drew helped bring all three district seats into the Democratic column. Now a congressman, Van Drew changed parties soon after the 2019 election, throwing his support behind President Donald Trump.

About 25 people attended the event, held in the parking lot in front of the brewery, which shares a building with several other businesses. Some captains of charter fishing boats were at the event. One woman from Absecon, Rose Hickerson, said she has been stuck in her house and was glad for an outing.

She wore a face mask and held an American flag while seated in a folding chair. She told Testa she wants to be able to go out to eat, but first she wants to get her hair done.

“What country do we live in where you need permission of the government to get your hair done? It’s ridiculous,” Testa told her.

Another resident attending the event asked Testa whether he thought any of the governor’s emergency orders were unconstitutional.

“You mean all of them?” Testa said, stating that constitutional rights cannot be allowed to be abridged.

Only McClellan offered any sympathy for Murphy, saying the governor is in a difficult position. He said he regularly prays for both the governor and for the president.

In kicking off the event, Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue asked those gathered to maintain the recommended six feet of separation.

“We don’t want the story to be about a group of people that got together in a way they weren’t supposed to. The story is supposed to be about our small businesses. So I’m going to ask everybody to spread out,” he said.