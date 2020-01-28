Gordmans, an off-price department store, is opening four locations in the state with three in South Jersey.
The grand openings, set for Feb. 18, also include a $1,000 donation to four schools near their locations.
Locations will open in Bridgeton at 9 Cornwell Drive, making a donation to Cumberland Regional High School; Rio Grande at 1500 Route 47 South, Suite D, donating to Middle Township High School; Seaville at 2087 Route 9 South, Suite 12, donating to Upper Township School District, and Pemberton Township 18 Broadway Street donating to Pemberton Township Schools
Merchandise at the stores include apparel and footwear, home décor, accent furniture, wall décor, bedding & bath, kitchen gadgets, jewelry, designer fragrances, toys and pet accessories.
