Local stakeholders see the extension of a movie and TV production tax credit in the state as a boon to the economy, especially after a number of projects were shot in and around Atlantic City recently.
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, sponsored the bill that extends the tax credit program, which Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law last Tuesday.
"In the past, South Jersey served as the set for a number of movies, but Trenton's high taxes forced the movie industry and the jobs they create to find other locations, which is why our bipartisan bill will allow the film industry to invest right here and take advantage of our unique locations," Brown said in a statement.
The new law extends the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act another five years to 2028. Originally, the law was set to expire in 2023.
Under the law, producers can receive corporation business tax and gross income tax credits for certain expenses incurred for the production of films and digital media content.
Among the recent productions shot in Atlantic City are "Army of the Dead," a Netflix movie directed by Zack Snyder ("Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"); "Bruised," a mixed martial arts movie starring and directed by Halle Berry; and "48 Blocks," a TV show shot and set in Atlantic City.
A short film called "Francis," starring Will Patton ("Armageddon"), will shoot in Atlantic City next month.
"The producers for 'Army of the Dead' invested part of its $90 million budget in Atlantic City and hired over 300 local families because of this tax credit," Brown said. "Along with the recent productions of '48 Blocks' and 'The Atlantic City Story,' we see the unlimited potential the movie and TV industry has in helping to diversifying our local economy."
Stefanie Ryan-Showell could not put into words how excited she is about the expansion of the tax incentive package. Ryan-Showell is president of Weist-Barron-Ryan Acting Studios/Ryan Casting, which will relocate March 1 to Galloway Township.
"Already, we have seen an enormous increase in productions filming in Atlantic County. ... It's creating well-paying jobs and pouring an enormous amount of money into the local economy," Ryan-Showell said. "It's becoming clear that Atlantic City could be the next studio city."
