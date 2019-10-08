ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy visited the city Tuesday to speak at the New Jersey State Association of Pipe Trades’ biennial convention at Caesars Atlantic City.
Murphy began his speech by commending “the men and women of the pipe trades” for the work they do, including replacing service lines that contaminated drinking water in Newark.
“It's now up to us to ensure that the only thing we pass along to the next generation is water infrastructure that is free of lead,” he said.
The pipe trades association represents those in the fields of plumbing, pipefitting, sprinklers, air conditioning and refrigeration.
Murphy also talked about unions in New Jersey in general and the importance of having them “when it comes to getting the job done and done right.”
“New Jersey remains a state that is proud of its union heritage and committed to a strong union future,” he said. “There was no other way to put it. Our union families are the heart, the soul and the backbone of our middle class.”
