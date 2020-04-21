WILDWOOD— Gov. Phil Murphy will visit Wildwood Tuesday morning to survey damage left by last week's storm.
A massive windstorm on April 13 tore through South Jersey and ripped up roofs, walls and boardwalk, leaving a lot to clean up in its wake.
In Wildwood, several feet of boardwalk near the Wildwoods Convention Center was ripped up.
Wildwood storm damage repairs
Repairs appeared to begin Tuesday under the heavily damaged Boardwalk near the Wildwoods Convention Center.
Storm Damage in Longport and Somers Point
Possible funnel cloud spotted in Villas Monday
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Downed power lines on Beach Ave. in Cape May were being protected by the fire department.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. On Center street in Somers Point, debris from trees showered the parked vehicles.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Somers Point at the corner of Bethel and Shore Rd., a large tree was uprooted and fell into a building.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Somers Point at the corner of Bethel and Shore Rd., a large tree was uprooted and fell into a building.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. On Woodland Ave. in Somers Point, wind knocked down a large tree into a family home and also damaged the power lines on the street.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. On Woodland Ave. in Somers Point, wind knocked down a large tree into a family home and also damaged the power lines on the street.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. On Woodland Ave. in Somers Point, wind knocked down a large tree into a family home and also damaged the power lines on the street.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported. Owner Ray Leps of Corbin City had a positive attitude about the whole affair and was just thankful no one got hurt.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Downed tree on New York Ave. in Somers Point being cleared.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Downed tree on New York Ave. in Somers Point being cleared.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Wildwood Firefighters tried to secure a sign that was damaged by the wind on Ocean Ave.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Wildwood Firefighters tried to secure a sign that was damaged by the wind on Ocean Ave.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Wildwood Firefighters tried to secure a sign that was damaged by the wind on Ocean Ave.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. American Legion Post in Wildwood with a sign blown over.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Police in Wildwood were keeping an eye on a telephone pole by Roberts and Atlantic Ave. that look like it was weakened by the wind.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Police in Wildwood were keeping an eye on a telephone pole by Roberts and Atlantic Ave. that look like it was weakened by the wind.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The Boardwalk section just south of the Wildwoods Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the Boardwalk.
A6 and at . PressofAC.com
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The boardwalk section just south of the Wildwood Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the boardwalk.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The boardwalk section just south of the Wildwood Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the boardwalk.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The boardwalk section just south of the Wildwood Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the boardwalk.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The boardwalk section just south of the Wildwood Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the boardwalk.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The boardwalk section just south of the Wildwood Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the boardwalk.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Wildwood surf by the Convention Center.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Debris in Cape May in front of Carney's on Beach Ave.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Debris in Cape May in front of Carney's on Beach Ave.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The boardwalk section just south of the Wildwood Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the boardwalk.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The boardwalk section just south of the Wildwood Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the boardwalk.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, 11 Decatur ave. was dealt a major amount of damage to its roof which was piled up as if it were a construction site in the adjoining parking lot.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, 11 Decatur ave. was dealt a major amount of damage to its roof which was piled up as if it were a construction site in the adjoining parking lot.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, 11 Decatur ave. was dealt a major amount of damage to its roof which was piled up as if it were a construction site in the adjoining parking lot.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, 11 Decatur ave. was dealt a major amount of damage to its roof which was piled up as if it were a construction site in the adjoining parking lot.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, 11 Decatur ave. was dealt a major amount of damage to its roof which was piled up as if it were a construction site in the adjoining parking lot.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, 11 Decatur ave. was dealt a major amount of damage to its roof which was piled up as if it were a construction site in the adjoining parking lot.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, a downed tree on Lafayette ave.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, a downed tree on Lafayette ave.
Repairs appeared to begin underneath the heavily damaged Boardwalk near the Wildwood Convention Center, from Monday’s strong windstorm, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Repairs appeared to begin underneath the heavily damaged Boardwalk near the Wildwood Convention Center, from Monday’s strong windstorm, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Repairs appeared to begin underneath the heavily damaged Boardwalk near the Wildwood Convention Center, from Monday’s strong windstorm, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Repairs appeared to begin underneath the heavily damaged Boardwalk near the Wildwood Convention Center, from Monday’s strong windstorm, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Repairs appeared to begin underneath the heavily damaged Boardwalk near the Wildwood Convention Center, from Monday’s strong windstorm, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Repairs appeared to begin underneath the heavily damaged Boardwalk near the Wildwood Convention Center, from Monday’s strong windstorm, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Repairs appeared to begin underneath the heavily damaged Boardwalk near the Wildwood Convention Center, from Monday’s strong windstorm, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Repairs appeared to begin underneath the heavily damaged Boardwalk near the Wildwood Convention Center, from Monday’s strong windstorm, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Beach work near the Wildwood Convention Center, after Monday’s strong windstorm, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Repairs appeared to begin underneath the heavily damaged Boardwalk near the Wildwood Convention Center, from Monday’s strong windstorm, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
