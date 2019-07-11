7-Eleven TFW Slurpee Cup

It’s that time of year everyone loves, when 7-Eleven throws a birthday bash as big as America. The party starts at 11 a.m. on – what else?! – 7-Eleven Day, better known as July 11 (7/11) on the calendar. Instead of cake and candles, the world’s largest convenience retailer celebrates with FREE Slurpee® drinks, along with fun, social media-worthy #TFW cups, great deals on food and MORE FREE Slurpee drinks.

 7-Eleven/Provided

Instead of collecting gifts on its birthday, 7-Eleven is celebrating by giving away free Slurpees.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, customers can get a free small Slurpee, according to the company’s website.

Participating stores will give away an estimated 9 million Slurpees throughout the day, according to a statement from the company.

"7-Eleven Day has become the busiest day of the year for 7-Eleven stores as millions of both existing and new customers flock to our stores to celebrate with their favorite frozen drink and other special food deals," said Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages. "This year we hope to expand the party outside our stores as Slurpee drink-lovers share photos of them and their birthday Slurpee drinks."

And, if one free drink isn’t enough, customers can download the store’s app, scan their free Slurpee, and a coupon for another Slurpee of any size with appear in the app the next day, according to the site. The second free Slurpee is good for 30 days.

To find the 7-Eleven nearest you, check out the company's store locator.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

