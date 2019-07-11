Instead of collecting gifts on its birthday, 7-Eleven is celebrating by giving away free Slurpees.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, customers can get a free small Slurpee, according to the company’s website.
Craving a Slurpee but lacking the motivation to get off a park bench?
Participating stores will give away an estimated 9 million Slurpees throughout the day, according to a statement from the company.
"7-Eleven Day has become the busiest day of the year for 7-Eleven stores as millions of both existing and new customers flock to our stores to celebrate with their favorite frozen drink and other special food deals," said Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages. "This year we hope to expand the party outside our stores as Slurpee drink-lovers share photos of them and their birthday Slurpee drinks."
And, if one free drink isn’t enough, customers can download the store’s app, scan their free Slurpee, and a coupon for another Slurpee of any size with appear in the app the next day, according to the site. The second free Slurpee is good for 30 days.
To find the 7-Eleven nearest you, check out the company's store locator.
