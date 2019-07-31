A memorial service for Richard Marley "Dick" Boccelli, former drummer for Bill Haley and His Comets, will be held from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point.
Boccelli, who used the name Dick Richards professionally, died at age 95 on July 12 at the Shores at Wesley Manor in Ocean City. He was a successful musician and actor for 60 years and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the Comets.
Boccelli was on the drums when the Comets played "Rock Around the Clock" live for the first time Memorial Day weekend 1954 at the now defunct Hotel Hofbrau in Wildwood.
In 1963, Boccelli's family moved to Ocean City, where he acted in local theater.
Beside playing with the revived Original Bill Haley's Comets in 1987, Boccelli also founded his own group, the Ready Rockers, who performed in Atlantic and Cape May counties until he succumbed to illness in March.
On Aug. 7, friends, family and the general public will have the opportunity to reminisce and talk about Boccelli from 3:30 to 6 p.m. The main service will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the country club at 901 Mays Landing Road.
