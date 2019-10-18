EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A guest was injured on a ride at Storybook Land on Friday and required medical attention, the amusement park said on social media.
On Friday, October 18, 2019, an incident occurred on the "Out on a Limb" swing ride, resulting in a park guest requiring medical attention. The ride has been closed pending inspection, and the incident is under investigation.— Storybook Land (@Storybook_Land) October 18, 2019
The incident occurred on the Out on a Limb swing ride, which has been closed pending inspection, according to the post.
The incident is under investigation.
An employee at the amusement park said no additional details will be released.
The injury comes less than a week after a 10-year-old girl died after being ejected from a ride at the Harvest Festival in Deerfield Township.
