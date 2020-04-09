After months of waiting, Gena Laielli can officially call herself the Burpee Queen.
The Somers Point woman was informed March 30 that her 12-hour burpee record would be recognized as a Guinness World Record.
"It took them three months to get all the evidence," Laielli said. "We had to have all the videos from all the different angles. It was a long process, and some of the stuff I had to resend and everything, but it was worth the wait because when I got the email, I just could not believe it."
SOMERS POINT — When Gena Laielli proposed doing burpees for an entire day, one word came to …
On Jan. 11, Laielli set the world record for most burpees in a 12-hour period. The co-owner of GenFitness in Somers Point wanted to break the record while raising awareness of omphaloceles, an abdominal wall defect in which a child is born with their organs outside their body. Emma, her 6-year-old daughter, was born with a giant omphalacele and given a 3% chance of survival at birth. The event was sponsored by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
"The next day, I felt like I had my third C-section," Laielli said with a laugh. "I was so sore. I took an Epsom salt bath, I took an ice bath, I stretched a ton (and) drank a ton of water and Gatorade. I ate whatever I wanted, I didn't care.
"It took maybe one or two days to be able to walk correctly."
Laielli finished the marathon with 5,332 burpees. Since then, she said the story made its way all over the world. Mothers from Poland, Canada and Australia reached out to Laielli while they were pregnant with children with the same condition. Trainers from Russia contacted her to congratulate her on the record and ask how she did it.
Given her story and Emma's, she said she no longer takes excuses when it comes to the exercise that's almost universally hated.
"Now, if someone's like, 'Oh my god, I have to do 25 burpees,' I'm just like, 'I don't want to hear that,'" she said. "I burpee'd for 12 hours. You can do 25."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.