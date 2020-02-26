DT5B8636.JPG

Habitat for Humanity Cape May County is looking to put families in two homes on Redwood Avenue in Upper Township.

 COLT SHAW / Staff Writer

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Two homes, including one donated and moved from Avalon in October, are open for applications from families in need, said Sarah Matthews, executive director for Habitat for Humanity Cape May County.

The organization has been accepting applications and has a "soft deadline" of the end of February. It will hold an application assistance event at the Upper Township branch of the county library from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

One of the two available homes on Redwood Avenue — the one moved from Avalon — has two bedrooms, the other three, Matthews said.

Habitat provides affordable mortgages with zero interest, Matthews said. Interested families' income should be 50% of the median for the area, and is dependent on family size. A family of four, for example, would make about $41,800. The family will need to demonstrate a need for the home, such as a crowded, unsafe, unaffordable or otherwise unlivable living situation, she said.

The organization verifies that families have a debt-to-income ratio that will allow them to pay off their mortgage, Matthews said, and applicants must be willing to put 300 hours of "sweat equity" into their home or another Habitat project.

