ATLANTIC CITY — Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry is scheduled to meet with area students this afternoon at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Berry, who is in the resort this week for her film, “Bruised,” is planning on a short meet-and-greet in the arena at 1:30 p.m., according to the film’s production company.
Berry, who directs and stars in the movie, plays Jackie Justice, a failed MMA fighter who walked out on her young son and is fighting to become a better mother, according to IMBD.
Earlier this month, Weist-Barron-Ryan, a casting and acting workshop business based in Pleasantville, put out a call for feature roles for the film, including “fight blood mop and rag guys,” “fight judges” and “fight referee,” according to their website. They hosted casting for extras last week at HQ2 Nightclub in Ocean Casino Resort. In a Facebook post, the business said they needed actors through Friday.
