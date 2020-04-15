The COVID-19 pandemic has derailed plans and upended lives throughout the region, the state, the nation and the world. Lost jobs, canceled plans and shortages of basic supplies that would have been unthinkable just a month ago are now part of daily life.
For Brian Hartley, a vice president at Playland Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk, that’s meant delays in opening the amusement park and getting it staffed up for summer. He has not been able to attend job fairs or recruit at local high schools.
SOMERS POINT — Ray Leps, owner of All Action Water Sports, stood before the mountains of shr…
“We would be open right now,” he said last week, the week between Palm Sunday and Easter. “The weather being what it was, we would have been absolutely packed last weekend.”
Among the billions of people around the world impacted by the crisis are thousands of students planning to participate in a student visa program that allows workers to come to the United States and work temporary jobs.
Last year, more than 10,000 students came to New Jersey on visas through the J-1 Exchange Visitor Program, with close to 300,000 people from 200 countries participating in the program each year. The State Department says the program allows students who will one day lead their home countries to get to know Americans and American culture and values, while introducing Americans to young people from around the world.
In March, federal officials announced a 60-day pause in all programs funded through the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, which came with a recommendation that all J-1 Visa programs take similar steps. The federal agency cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to avoid all unnecessary travel anywhere in the world.
In practical terms, that’s meant students already in the country have seen their visas extended, and those planning to come have had their plans put on hold.
Local businesses have come to depend on the international workers.
“Most years, they’re vitally important,” said Denise Beckson, vice president for human resources for Morey’s Piers on the Wildwood Boardwalk. “We’re in a resort area without a lot of year-round residents. The local high school graduates about 50 kids each year.”
She has about 1,500 positions to fill. About a third of the jobs at the amusement parks go to international students each year. They are especially important in the spring and fall, when high school and college kids are not available.
Destructive winds from a storm system ripped through South Jersey Monday, flattening a gas station structure in Egg Harbor Township, ripping of a Victorian home's roof in Cape May and causing widespread electrical outages.
“We would already have students here, but obviously not this year,” she said.
Like most people working in tourism on the Jersey Cape, Hartley still hopes things will be back to normal in time for summer. At Playland, the biggest demand for international workers comes when many of the local kids head back to school in late August.
“It’s really more about the end of the summer than anything else,” he said. “The coaches don’t want to hear that you have to work.”
Beckson, who started working at Morey’s Piers as a summer job while a teenager, said college years working on the boardwalk are no longer a rite of passage for many students, who instead seek internships that may help land a job after college.
It’s the same for the international students, who will have experience working in the United States on their resumes and a better command of practical English, she said.
Some of the students travel when not working, Hartley said, visiting New York, Washington or even Las Vegas and national parks, but many take one or even two additional jobs to try to make as much money as possible. For some students, a summer of working in the United States will bring in as much money as their parent’s annual salary.
Leonardo Soledispa, a student from Ecuador who worked in Ocean City last summer as a J-1 student, said some of his friends are delaying their trips this year. In an email, he said their families are very worried and don’t want them to travel at all.
Ecuador has been hit hard by the pandemic, with thousands of confirmed cases and hundreds of deaths in the small South American country.
Soledispa is set to graduate this year and is therefore no longer eligible to participate. But he wrote that it would be a difficult year to travel to the United States, where he imagines it would be tough to get a second job or even enough hours for his main job.
He called traveling in the coming days or months the “worst idea.”
WILDWOOD CREST — “You’d wake up to the house smelling like lasagna and meatballs,” Tara Vogd…
“The situation regarding COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly. The health, safety and welfare of exchange participants, and of the Americans with whom they interact, remains the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs’ highest priority,” a representative of the U.S. State Department said in an emailed response to questions. The representative declined to be identified by name under department policy.
According to Hartley, it’s going to be a challenge not only finding enough staff this year but getting the staff trained and ready in time.
“Most of our kids wouldn’t come until after Memorial Day, so we still have some wiggle room,” he said. But when the economy opens back up, he expects visitors will be ready to get out and go to the shore and will want everything up and ready when they arrive.
Morey’s has turned to online job fairs and virtual recruiting to get employees lined up for the summer.
It will depend how the current situation evolves in the meantime, said Will Morey, one of the owners of Morey’s Piers.
“Safety first,” he said. He still hopes to see students from around the world at the park. “It’s not a foregone conclusion that they won’t be here.”
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing begins Thursday, April 9, for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 16, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting Wednesday, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.