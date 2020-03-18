HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — When Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that all malls in the state would have to close by 8 p.m. that day, nearly half the stores in the Hamilton Mall had already shut their doors.

By 7 p.m., when the mall entrances were locked for the foreseeable future, the parking lot had emptied of all but a few employee vehicles.

Inside, it was quiet except for the carnival barking of children's quarter-rides calling to the void and the occasional crackle of security guards' walkie-talkies.

The food court was roped off with yellow security ribbon. Announcements about COVID-19 were taped to the inside of vendor windows.

Starcade owner Bridget Den Boer was one of the last people still working. She stays every night to sanitize everything and noticed people were still trying to get in at 7:30 p.m.

"There's a lot of confusion," Den Boer said.

She said the mall sent out a memo Monday announcing reduced hours to comply with the governor's direction that everyone should stay home after 8 p.m., but on Tuesday the vendors were left to find out on their own that the mall was shutting down.

Starcade is a full arcade with pinball, stand-up video consoles and online gaming, but rather than pay with tokens or quarters, visitors pay for the amount of time they want to play.

"I'm a business that's crucial that people come and congregate in," Den Boer said. "As a person, I'm happy people are practicing social distancing, but as an owner (it's hard)."

Den Boer had only 20 customers Tuesday, noting it was mostly groups of people who didn't know what to do with their time.

"I wasn't sure if I should be open, but I figured if the mall was open, I would," she said.

Starcade was in the Showboat Atlantic City for 10 months before making the move to the Hamilton Mall in September. Business has been steadily growing, but last weekend was the worst ever, she said. She canceled a pinball tournament and the weekly Wednesday night pinball league.

She's had to postpone several birthday parties as well.

"Luckily the parents still want to have them," Den Boer said. "It could be next week, next month, who knows? It's scary, the uncertainty."

She thinks she can weather the closing for a month or two but not long.

"I think that goes for a lot of businesses," Den Boer said.

She's not sure what she'll do rent-wise or what the mall will want from her.

Asked whether she's comforted by the possibility of government assistance for small businesses, Den Boer was cautious.

"Not until I have it," she said. "It's great talk, it's encouraging, I just need to have it in my hands first."

The mall has faced the shuttering of anchor stores in the past two years, including Sears and JCPenney. Den Boer is not worried the current closing could push the mall over the edge.

"Business is good," she said. "They've made strides to fill the open spaces."

She offered Starcade and the Ideal VR (virtual reality) Lab as a pivot toward entertainment venues that have people excited to visit the mall again. She just needs to survive the temporary closing.

"On the bright side, I have plenty of time to work on machines," she said.