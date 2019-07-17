MAYS LANDING — The Hamilton Mall has been sold to New York-based Namdar Realty Group, according to Dennis Levinson, the Atlantic County executive.
The mall was owned by Kravco Company LLC out of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
Namdar is based in Great Long Island, New York.
According to the Namdar website, it is a privately held commercial real estate investment firm, owning and managing more than 42 million square feet of commercial real estate throughout the U.S.
"It is continuing to grow at an unprecedented rate averaging over 20 acquisitions annually over the past four years, consisting primarily of large retail malls, shopping centers, office and medical buildings," according to the company's website.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
