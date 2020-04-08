HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday promoted four members of the Police Department in its first meeting streamed online under the state's COVID-19 restrictions.
Sgts. Nicole Nelson and Christopher Prychka were promoted to lieutenant at an annual salary of $122,055, while Officers Lawrence Fernan and Christopher Rizzo were promoted to sergeant. They will each receive $112,414 annually. The promotions became effective Wednesday.
Nelson was born and raised in the township and has lived there her whole life. She has been married for 15 years to husband Warren “Jerry” Nelson, and they have a 9-year-old son, Andrew. She graduated from Oakcrest High School and went to the former Richard Stockton College, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Her education includes a master’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a doctorate from Stockton in organizational leadership.
Prychka was also born and raised in Mays Landing, on Old River Road. He currently lives about 500 feet from where he grew up, on Somers Point Road. The only time he lived somewhere else was during 1992-95 while in the Army, when he spent time in Missouri, South Korea and Colorado.
He is married to Michelle and has two children, 24-year-old Lindsey and 14-year-old Thomas. He graduated from Oakcrest in 1992 and received an associate degree in criminal justice at Atlantic Cape Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson. He is in his last course for a master’s degree in homeland security, also at FDU, with graduation scheduled in May.
Rizzo grew up in Galloway Township and currently lives with his family in Absecon.
He received an associate degree in business management from Atlantic Cape and is currently enrolled at Fairleigh Dickenson working toward a bachelor’s degree.
Fernan grew up in Northfield and went to Mainland Regional High School. He lives in Egg Harbor Township with his wife, Melissa, and daughters Emma, 8, and Madison, 6.
Fernan graduated from Widener University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He was hired by Hamilton Township in 2005 and was assigned to the patrol division for his first five years before being assigned to the detective bureau at the end of 2009, where he remained until last month, when he began patrol sergeant training.
All promotions were approved unanimously by the governing body, and the officers were sworn in Wednesday by Township Clerk Rita Martino and police Chief Gregory Ciambrone.
Monday's meeting was streamed on YouTube through the township’s website. Those interested in viewing and participating had the opportunity to do so by watching it online or by calling in.
