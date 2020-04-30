HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — When the township Board of Education adopted its preliminary 2020-21 school budget March 20, it was under very different circumstances.
While the board passed the budget at its virtual meeting Monday, it was with the expectation that many things in the budget could change due to COVID-19's effects on state and local coffers.
“The cold hard reality of COVID-19 will loom large,” Superintendent Frank Vogel said. "The governor may well need to make cuts due to loss of state revenue. We will need to reflect and review this summer.”
Business Administrator Anne-Marie Fala presented the $56.3 million budget, which includes a two-cent tax rate increase, or $22.38 per $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. A homeowner assessed at the township’s average property value of $160,701 would see a tax increase of $35.35 for the year.
The projected total budget for the K-8 district is $56,304,563, an increase of 3.16% over last year’s figure. Of that amount, $20,343,649 is the local tax levy, an increase of 2% over last year, with the remainder to come from state and federal funds.
“We had a significant increase in state aid of nearly $1 million,” Fala said.
Among the increases in the budget are $599,095 for employee health benefits, $239,116 for charter school tuition, $150,748 for transportation and $350,030 for textbooks.
According to Fala and Vogel, salaries and health benefits comprise 75% of the general fund.
New items in the budget include $80,000 for field trips and the change from part-time to full-time for a science, technology, engineering and math teacher.
Again, though, Vogel said, “Things you see here though may not be a reality come this summer.”
The 2019 New Jersey Taxpayers’ Guide to Education Spending states that the budgetary cost per pupil in Hamilton Township was $13,792. That figure ranked tenth lowest in a group of 74 similar school districts in the state and lower than 86.5% of the districts.
While pleased with the district’s efficiency ranking, board Vice President Amy Hassa also expressed a concern.
“By being efficient, we are spending less for our children,” she said. “Teachers are doing more with less.”
During the public hearing, Township Committeeman Carl Pitale asked whether the Sheppard Bus Company was still being paid despite the lack of a need for student transportation.
“Many bills are still being paid despite no benefit of services as recommended by the state Legislature,” board Solicitor Eric Goldstein said.
Resident Amanda Mitchell asked whether the novel coronavirus would affect field trips.
“If cuts become significant, things like field trips will need to be eliminated,” Vogel said.
Board President Eric Aiken pointed out that due to a tax decrease in the district last year, the tax levy is less than in the 2018-19 budget.
“And it appears that Hamilton Township’s levy for the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District will decrease by about 2.3 cents, making it about a wash in total for the two districts," Aiken said.
Vogel urged residents with questions about the budget to call his office at 609-476-6300.
