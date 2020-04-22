HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Following the lead of several other communities in Atlantic County, Township Committee on Monday unanimously passed a resolution barring transients from relocating to the township during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are acting to get control of the situation before it gets out of hand,” Mayor Art Schenker said. “This resolution will prevent those who are homeless from being relocated to Hamilton Township.”
He added, “We are not yet aware that anyone with the disease has relocated here. This is a precautionary measure that we are taking.”
Business Administrator Arch Liston said a similar measure was recently voted on in Galloway Township.
“This will prevent transient population from being placed in motels in the township," Liston said.
Also at the meeting, the governing body authorized an extension of its contract with Animal Control of South Jersey for the period of May 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, at an amount not to exceed $26,400.
The committee also awarded a bid for improvements to the parking lot at the Alfred Lundy Community Center in the Mizpah section of the township to Landberg Construction LLC for an amount not to exceed $39,821. The project will be funded through money from the Community Development Block Grant program.
