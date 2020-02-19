HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Arch Liston the new township administrator to replace Michael Jacobs, who will retire at the end of this week.
Liston, of Vincentown, Burlington County, comes to the township with a wealth of experience in municipal government. Most recently, he served as a municipal technical adviser for the state Department of Community Affairs. He also served as business administrator for Atlantic City in 2014 and 2015 and as township manager in Galloway Township from March 2012 to December 2013.
He will receive an annual salary of $130,000 and will start his new job following a successful background check and employment physical, township officials said.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — The dull bang-bang-bang of gunshots was unmistakable through the cinder blo…
Liston has a background in law enforcement, having served in the Mount Holly Police Department for 25 years, retiring as chief in 2000. He has a bachelor’s degree in law and justice from The College of New Jersey and a Master’s in Governmental Administration from the University of Pennsylvania.
“We are fortunate that we had a lot of good applicants for this position,” Deputy Mayor Charles Cain said. “Arch, you rose to the top. Congratulations.”
“We had 24 very qualified candidates,” Mayor Art Schenker said. “It was very difficult to select one from the final four. Any of them could have done the job.”
The governing body used the occasion of his last meeting to honor Jacobs with a framed proclamation thanking him for his nine years of service to the township.
Jacobs thanked the committee members, township staff and residents for their support during his tenure.
“We weathered some very tough times, but it brought us to where the township is now very financially stable,” he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.