Hamilton Township Deputy Mayor Charles Cain presents a proclamation to outgoing Township Administrator Michael Jacobs as Committeeman John Kurtz and Mayor Art Schenker look on.

 Charlie Pritchard / for The Press

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Arch Liston the new township administrator to replace Michael Jacobs, who will retire at the end of this week.

Liston, of Vincentown, Burlington County, comes to the township with a wealth of experience in municipal government. Most recently, he served as a municipal technical adviser for the state Department of Community Affairs. He also served as business administrator for Atlantic City in 2014 and 2015 and as township manager in Galloway Township from March 2012 to December 2013.

He will receive an annual salary of $130,000 and will start his new job following a successful background check and employment physical, township officials said.

Liston has a background in law enforcement, having served in the Mount Holly Police Department for 25 years, retiring as chief in 2000. He has a bachelor’s degree in law and justice from The College of New Jersey and a Master’s in Governmental Administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

“We are fortunate that we had a lot of good applicants for this position,” Deputy Mayor Charles Cain said. “Arch, you rose to the top. Congratulations.”

“We had 24 very qualified candidates,” Mayor Art Schenker said. “It was very difficult to select one from the final four. Any of them could have done the job.”

The governing body used the occasion of his last meeting to honor Jacobs with a framed proclamation thanking him for his nine years of service to the township.

Jacobs thanked the committee members, township staff and residents for their support during his tenure.

“We weathered some very tough times, but it brought us to where the township is now very financially stable,” he said.

