HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — With the governing body, staff, professionals and audience members keeping distance among themselves due to COVID-19, Township Administrator Arch Liston on Monday presented a 2020 budget that retains the same tax rate as last year.
Liston had originally intended to formally introduce the budget Monday, with a public hearing to be scheduled for April 20, but the introduction was postponed until April 6 due to potential funding changes from the state due to the current medical crisis.
The proposed budget amounts to $28,344,794 with $18,170,806 to be raised from taxes. “The average home that is assessed at $162,463 will pay $1,432 in local tax this year,” Liston said. “The components of that figure include $859 for public safety, $265 for public works, $129 for solid waste collection and $179 for general government, or administrative, services.
“The township’s part of the overall tax bill amounts to 27.3%, while the county’s piece is 18.3%. The school districts' take comprises 54.4% of the overall tax rate.”
Liston added that $3,990,395 of the budget is surplus funds, with a healthy balance remaining of $2.1 million.
“That will put us in a good position to start next year,” he said. “We are also purchasing $867,000 in emergency services equipment that had been bonded in the past as part of the township’s 'Pay as We Go Program.' This allows us to continue to lower our bonded indebtedness.”
Liston said the township’s debt has nearly been cut in half from $22.9 million in 2006 to just under $12 million this year.
The budget includes continued funding for the Cove Beach, the 9/11 ceremony, Memorial Day ceremony, holiday lighting overtime and supplies, Hometown Celebration and public works and police services for the Halloween Parade.
“What is not in the budget are increased taxes, a reduction in workforce, school tax deferral and reduction of services,” Liston said. “Township employees, except for members of the governing body and some seasonal employees, can expect 2%-3% increases with concessions for health care benefits.”
