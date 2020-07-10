HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Acting on a recommendation from the Planning Board, the Township Committee on Monday voted to permit local businesses to erect temporary signs to promote themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Local businesses are suffering,” Deputy Mayor Charles Cain said. “We need to do anything we can to help them.”
The ordinance allows for small signs not previously permitted by the township code, Mayor Art Schenker said. They are permitted only on the business' property or on other private property and not in public areas, Committeeman Carl Pitale said.
"As long as they are a reasonable size, they should be OK,” township Administrator Arch Liston said. “Each request will be reviewed by me and the zoning officer.”
Atlantic County health officials on Friday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
The Planning Board recommended relaxing rules governing signs at its June 18 meeting.
The governing body also agreed to send the results of a traffic study of the intersection of Routes 40 and 50 conducted by township Traffic Engineer Kevin Dixon and Associates to the state and county, as the intersection is governed by those two entities. The study made recommendations for signs and improvements to traffic flow at the intersection, where turns, especially from southbound Mill Street and northbound Route 50, can be confusing.
Also at Monday's meeting, Tasha Renee Cannon was hired as a full-time police officer at a salary of $45,395.93 annually, effective July 21 and contingent on successful completion of background checks.
The governing body, at the recommendation of Liston, voted to cancel the meeting scheduled for July 20 due to lack of items for the agenda.
