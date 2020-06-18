HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An accident Wednesday on the Black Horse Pike sent one driver to the hospital, police said.
The crash occurred at 2:23 p.m. on the pike just east of Cologne Avenue. Carolyn Jacoby, 78, of Egg Harbor Township, was eastbound in her 2012 Chevrolet Equinox when she collided with a 2008 Toyota Rav4 driven by Robin Dickson, 52, of Mays Landing, who was headed in the same direction, police said in a news release.
Jacoby's SUV struck the concrete median and came to rest on the driver's side, trapping her in the vehicle, police said. Dickson left the road and struck a large tree off the shoulder.
Firefighters from the Mays Landing, Cologne and Laureldale companies assisted with removing Jacoby from her vehicle. She was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for minor injuries, police said. Dickson and her juvenile passenger reported no injuries.
The crash is under investigation. Witnesses can call police at 609-625-2700.
