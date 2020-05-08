HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Municipal officials would like to see what ideas developers have for the former American Legion building in the historic district of Mays Landing.
Requests for proposals are being sought to restore and reuse the property, also known as the former Hope Fire Company, at 6007 Second St., which includes a 2½-story building with a detached garage.
"It doesn't have a value as it sits," township Administrator Arch Liston said of the unoccupied, unused, township-owned building believed to date to 1894. "We are looking for out-of-the-box thinking. ... We will work with developers."
This request for proposals, due noon May 18, is unusual because typically redevelopment RFPs are sought for large factory areas or housing tracts. The Second Street property is less than an acre.
Single-family residential, schools, places of worship, parks and playgrounds are among the permitted uses in the area, but the township is looking for developers to supply the municipality with their own ideas, said Hannah Desmond, the township's director of community development.
Township public works and construction officials did an exterior and interior review of the building in 2008, Desmond said. The recession during that period delayed the township from doing anything with the property for years, Liston said.
In 2016, the township deemed the property an area in need of redevelopment.
The new district is called the Hope Fire Redevelopment District. The township is looking for a plan that would preserve the historic building and restore its facade.
The redevelopment plan was prepared for both the township and the Atlantic County Improvement Authority. The plan also aligns with the Atlantic County master plan, which calls for preserving historic and cultural resources in the county.
Funds may be available through the Improvement Authority, depending on what the developer wants to do, Liston said. The New Jersey Historic Trust also may have some funding programs that would apply to a project, he said.
The township also has the flexibility to work out a tax abatement plan with the developer for five, 10, 20 or 30 years, Liston said.
Depending on the project, the township would be willing to sell the land, the building and the detached garage to a developer for as little as $1, Liston said.
Unfortunately for the township, it announced its request for proposals last month after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is different now compared to six months ago, Liston said.
"We are not as optimistic," said Liston.
There has been some interest expressed in the property via email, said Desmond, who added the township can extend the May 18 proposals deadline if it wants to allow for more submissions.
