HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Cove Beach section of Lake Lenape will be closed Thursday due to a staffing shortage, police said.
For the safety of swimmers, officials closed the beach due to the “unavoidable staffing shortage,” according to a news release from township police. It is scheduled to re-open on Friday.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — It was back to business as usual Thursday morning at the Cove Beach sect…
Monday will be the last day the beach is open for swimming this season.
The area was closed last Tuesday after officials found E. coli bacteria in the water, but was cleared for swimming that Thursday.
