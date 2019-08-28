Reopen Beach at Lake Lenape

The Cove Beach at Lake Lenape in Atlantic County was closed Tuesday because of bacteria. Aug. 22, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Cove Beach section of Lake Lenape will be closed Thursday due to a staffing shortage, police said.

For the safety of swimmers, officials closed the beach due to the “unavoidable staffing shortage,” according to a news release from township police. It is scheduled to re-open on Friday.

Monday will be the last day the beach is open for swimming this season.

The area was closed last Tuesday after officials found E. coli bacteria in the water, but was cleared for swimming that Thursday. 

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships.

