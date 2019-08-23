HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — It was back to business as usual Thursday morning at the Cove beach section of Lake Lenape after it was closed due to high bacteria counts.

Lifeguards started their day in the shade of a pavilion, walking into the sun to deploy red umbrellas on and in front of high wooden stands. They declined to comment about the closure, but said that the day might start off slow if beachgoers didn’t know the area had reopened.

Bathers began trickling in before noon.

“I’m not concerned,” Camille Sanchirico, of Mays Landing, said. “The heat causes (the bacteria), but since we have had cooler nights, that helps.”

Officials closed the beach Tuesday, with township police citing elevated bacteria levels which may have been caused my recent hot and humid weather. The beach is usually closed on Wednesdays. Ingrid Perez, Project Manager for the township who also runs the Cove Beach, said that E. coli bacteria was found in the lake, but it has since been cleared for swimming.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to the county to find out the nature of the bacteria.

Sanchirico, who’s retired and has been visiting the beach regularly for over 15 years, said that there have been closures for bacteria over the years, but after the water is cleared, she always comes back.

“I like that the boats come and make waves,” she said while sitting in her beach chair, her feet in the water. “It has sand, seagulls, everything.”

Also at the beach was Debbie Shurig, who was there with her three grandsons. Like Sanchirico, they come to the beach often and missed it when it was closed.

“We’re excited to be back,” said Shurig, of Weymouth Township. “It’s the nicest place to come.”

Shurig noted that closures happen from time to time but “they clean it up,” and reopen.

“It doesn’t bother me,” she said.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

