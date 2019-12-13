Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The electricity was out for several hours Friday evening in the township’s major shopping area.
After losing electricity after 5 p.m., the lights came back on after 7 p.m. in the Hamilton Commons shopping center on the Black Horse Pike, home to the Regal movie theater, Big Lots, Ross Dress For Less and other stores.
Danielle Ferreri, 20, of Toms River, was working as a sales associate inside the Ross clothing store when the lights flickered twice and then went out about 5:10 p.m., she said.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
“Everybody (the customers) had to leave,” said Ferreri, who sat in her car outside the dark store.
MAYS LANDING — A group of protesters from across South Jersey protested outside U.S. Rep. Je…
The computers stayed up for a while, but eventually, they shut off. The store was dark as Ferreri sat in her car, but she did receive a good estimate that the power would be back on at 7:30 p.m. Employees at other stores were given or heard later times.
The outage, which affected nearly 2,000 Atlantic City Electric customers at its peak, according to the utility’s website, had affected traffic lights in the area as well as the Hamilton Commons and Consumer Square shopping centers.
Kurt Williams, 41, of Seaville in Upper Township, experienced this firsthand.
Williams came off the Atlantic City Expressway to head to the movie theater. There were tons of lights out, and police were directing traffic, he said.
“It looked like ‘Zombieland,’” Williams said, referring to the 2009 movie. “This is bad for business. I wonder what happened.”
MAYS LANDING — A Galloway Township man was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison in the …
While the women of the family went to see the Atlantic City Ballet’s performance of “The Nutcracker” at Stockton University, Williams, his father, Larry Williams, 73, his son, Kaleb Williams, 13, and Ben Purcell 12, decided to see “Jumanji: The Next Level” on opening night. They arrived at the theater as the lights came back on.
Dwayne Townsend, 19, of Atlantic City, took an Uber from the mall, which had electricity, to the Regal to see “Queen & Slim.” He sees a movie in the theater every two weeks and almost wasted a trip from home to the mall area.
Townsend was calling Uber to pick him back up and take him home when the lights came back on at the theater.
Power outage in Mays landing from delilah rd all the way to route 40. Lots of traffic due to rush hour traffic plus everyone evacuating the shopping centers. We saw the transformer blow! pic.twitter.com/HL38n5mPcV
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.