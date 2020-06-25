ATLANTIC CITY — U.S. Senate candidate Larry Hamm has endorsed mayoral candidate Pamela Thomas-Fields in the upcoming July 7 Democratic primary election.
Hamm, a longtime civil rights and community activist in his hometown of Newark, Essex County, is running against incumbent U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ.
Thomas-Fields and Hamm are bracketed together under the "Not Me. Us." slogan.
"I consider Pamela a partner and friend in the progressive movement," Hamm said in a statement. "She has given her adult life to building her community and now takes a significant step to represent her City. Pamela is right for this moment, for Atlantic City, and this country. This country is demanding transformative change, which is critical at the local level. Atlantic City has a progressive future with Pamela Thomas-Fields."
Hamm joined Thomas-Fields in Atlantic City on Juneteenth to campaign in Gardner's Basin.
Thomas-Fields is challenging incumbent Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Jimmy Whitehead for the party nomination. Republican Thomas Forkin will face off against the Democratic nominee in November.
"Larry Hamm is the real deal," Thomas-Fields said. "He’s devoted his life to advancing civil rights and continues to lead us toward a more fair and progressive future. His support is truly humbling and I look forward to all we can accomplish by working together."
Locally, Thomas-Fields has received the endorsement of the Atlantic City Democratic Committee, city council members Moisse Delgado, Muhammad Zia and LaToya Dunston, as well as the Stockton University Federation of Teachers union.
Booker has endorsed Small, as have Gov. Phil Murphy, former Mayor Lorenzo Langford, Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, city council members George Tibbitt, Kaleem Shabazz, Aaron Randolph and Md Hossain Morshed. The Atlantic County Democratic Committee awarded Small the party line.
The four mayoral candidates are vying for a one-year unexpired term.
This year's primary election will be conducted almost exclusively via vote-by-mail due to the novel coronavirus. Registered voters have already started receiving mail-in ballots with paid return postage.
