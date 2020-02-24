One very simple way to cut the odds of getting sick is to wash your hands.
It works for the flu, a cold, E. coli, norovirus, rotavirus or even the recent coronavirus. In fact, it’s one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and others, second only to a vaccine, if it is available.
Germs can cause infection, and they lie lurking on everything including door handles, phones, ATM buttons, money, store payment machines, keyboards, handrails and virtually every surface — even in the air. Add to this, fingers are akin to “weapons of mass contamination,” transmitting germs to the nose, mouth and eyes. Something as innocent as rubbing your eye or touching your food can bring a germ into your body.
People just don’t realize the amount of germ contamination they’re exposed to each day while doing routine things. Nearly 40% of adults admit to not washing their hands after sneezing, coughing or blowing their nose. And, more than 50% of Americans report they do not typically wash their hands after using shared exercise equipment, touching public surfaces or handling money. Facts are that a startling number of Americans put their health — and those around them — at risk by not practicing good hand hygiene.
Importance of handwashing
There are many sound reasons to wash your hands constantly. They are:
• To avoid getting sick. During flu season — which we are in — handwashing is critical to decrease it from spreading.
• Prevent the spread of germs to others
• Help battle the rise in antibiotic resistance, because preventing sickness reduces the amount of antibiotics people use and the likelihood that antibiotic resistance will develop. It decreases the chances of getting sick with germs that are already resistant to antibiotics, and that can be difficult to treat and even be deadly.
• Handwashing education and access to soap in schools and work environments has been shown to improve attendance, because it decreases getting sick.
When to wash
Be conscious of the times when you should be washing your hands — before and/or after:
• Cooking, preparing or eating food
• Encountering shared surfaces or visiting public places
• Handling money
• Using the restroom (even in your own home)
• Changing a child’s diaper
• Sneezing, blowing your nose or coughing into your hands
• After taking out the garbage
• Touching, feeding or cleaning up after an animal
• If you think you should, just do it out of instinct
Fight germs more effectively every time
A quick splash or rinse with water will not clean off the germs on your hands. You must use soap.
• Wet your hands and apply soap. The water temperature doesn’t matter that much when it comes to eliminating germs. Get enough soap to build a lather that will last for at least 20 seconds.
• Rub your hands vigorously together and scrub all surfaces — front, back and side to side. Don’t forget in between the webs of your fingers and your fingernails. Get soap and water under your nails.
• Continue rubbing your hands for 20 seconds. Some experts recommend confirming you spent enough time by singing the entire “Happy Birthday” or “Alphabet” song. If you sing fast, do it twice!
• Rinse hands well under running water
• Dry your hands thoroughly using a paper towel or air dryer. Wet hands make a perfect environment for germs to flourish. If possible, use your paper towel to turn off the faucet and open the door.
• If soap and water is not available, use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol can serve as a Plan B.
Some cold and flu viruses last a surprisingly long time on surfaces: between six and eight hours. Something like the norovirus can live for 24 hours on surfaces. That’s one reason why experts suggest using a paper towel in public bathrooms to grab the door handle after washing your hands.
Although many experts say you cannot wash your hands too much, many people face dry and cracked hands that can make them want to avoid handwashing. This is especially true in the wintertime. To avoid this, use moisturizing soap and apply moisturizing lotion repeatedly throughout the day and night.
Hand washing takes a few extra minutes, but it’s an easy and highly effective way to defend yourself and others from the spread of illnesses like the flu, coronavirus or other germs on contaminated surfaces.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor @pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.