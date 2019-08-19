ATLANTIC CITY — For people missing Miss America's Show Us Your Shoes parade, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will help fill the void.

The new, free, Celebrate America Parade, presented by the Hard Rock and sponsored by Pepsi, will take place on the Boardwalk 5 p.m. Sept. 7.

The first weekend after Labor Day is the traditional Miss America competition weekend with the Show Us Your Shoes parade.

The parade will span a 1.4-mile-long route, stepping off at Metropolitan Avenue and concluding at Arkansas Avenue. Spectators are encouraged to bring American flags, lawn chairs and blankets to watch the family-friendly parade.

“We couldn’t be more proud to show our support to the men and women who serve our country by coming together with the community to present a parade appreciating our nation’s heroes,” said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, in a statement. “A hero can be in many forms and our goal with this parade is to be inclusive to all of those who serve, protect and honor our country each and every day, and we’re happy to celebrate them during this parade.”

There will be participants from all over the country.

The parade's grand marshal will be Miss America 1984 Suzette Charles, a singer, entertainer and Atlantic County native.

The 90-minute parade honoring heroes will feature patriotic, 16 feet in height, cold-air parade balloons never seen on the Boardwalk, along with other floats and participants stemming from eight states including Washington D.C., Delaware, Iowa, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

A moment of silence and remembrance will be had for those affected by 9/11.

Miss America 2020 contestants from Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will ride in the parade.

The 2020 Miss America Competition has moved to Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. The finals of the event will be held on Dec. 19, according to NBC.

The Miss America Organization has not released information regarding the preliminary competitions or whether there will still be pageant week events including the “Show Us Your Shoes” parade.

"Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, will not be in attendance at this event," said MAO spokesperson Mallory Hagan. "We hope it goes off without a hitch."

