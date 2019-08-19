Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — For people missing Miss America's Show Us Your Shoes parade, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will help fill the void.
The new, free, Celebrate America Parade, presented by the Hard Rock and sponsored by Pepsi, will take place on the Boardwalk 5 p.m. Sept. 7.
The first weekend after Labor Day is the traditional Miss America competition weekend with the Show Us Your Shoes parade.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The parade will span a 1.4-mile-long route, stepping off at Metropolitan Avenue and concluding at Arkansas Avenue. Spectators are encouraged to bring American flags, lawn chairs and blankets to watch the family-friendly parade.
“We couldn’t be more proud to show our support to the men and women who serve our country by coming together with the community to present a parade appreciating our nation’s heroes,” said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, in a statement. “A hero can be in many forms and our goal with this parade is to be inclusive to all of those who serve, protect and honor our country each and every day, and we’re happy to celebrate them during this parade.”
There will be participants from all over the country.
The parade's grand marshal will be Miss America 1984 Suzette Charles, a singer, entertainer and Atlantic County native.
The 90-minute parade honoring heroes will feature patriotic, 16 feet in height, cold-air parade balloons never seen on the Boardwalk, along with other floats and participants stemming from eight states including Washington D.C., Delaware, Iowa, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.