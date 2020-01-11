SOMERS POINT — When Gena Laielli proposed doing burpees for an entire day, one word came to mind for a lot of her friends and family: crazy.
They meant it, of course, in a good way.
The 37-year-old Northfield resident unofficially broke the Guinness record for most chest-to-floor burpees in 12 hours Saturday during a marathon session at her Laurel Drive gym, Gen Fitness.
“When she told me that she wanted to break a Guinness Book world record, I was not surprised at all,” said Vincent Rivera, Laielli’s brother and co-owner of the gym. “She is known as the burpee queen anyway, so why not make it official and knock out the world record?”
As of 6:14 p.m., Laielli had surpassed the previous record of 4,689 and intended to keep going until her 12 hours were up about 7:40 p.m., according to her husband, Ronald. The final tally will need to be certified by Guinness before it becomes official.
Gena Laielli wanted to do something challenging to raise money and awareness of omphaloceles, an abdominal wall defect in which a child is born with their organs outside their body. Laielli’s daughter Emma was born with what is called a giant omphalocele. Given a 3% chance of survival at birth, Emma is now 6 years old.
“I feel that because she was such a tiny warrior, why not do the most dreadful, toughest movement and raise awareness for something that was beaten by my daughter?” Laielli said.
The full-body exercise begins in a standing position. From there, one transitions to a squatting position and then a planking position before reversing the steps to return to the standing position. It burns calories at an exceptional rate but is widely dreaded by fitness enthusiasts for its difficulty.
About 20 people were packed into the boot camp-style gym at a time Saturday morning, including other people doing burpees, trainers and people tracking Laielli’s progress. Cameras were set up around her from three angles to record her progress for Guinness.
The event was sponsored by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Some of Laielli’s friends and clients of her gym lost mothers to pancreatic cancer, so she wanted to support both causes in one event. Local businesses also chipped in with gift baskets to be raffled off.
Deniele Diaz, who lost her mother in 2013 to pancreatic cancer, planned on doing 1,700 burpees during her time at Gen Fitness — 100 for each month her mother fought the disease.
“When I came here today, I (thought), ‘I’m just going to pace myself,’ and I really didn’t have anything in mind,” said Diaz, 51, of Somers Point. “And then all of a sudden, I (thought), ‘You know what, my mom battled for a really long time, so I can get through a few hours.’”
According to Laielli, very little preparation went into the day. Burpees are already a big part of the workouts at her gym, and she said she’s in the best shape of her life. A former contestant on the CMT show “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge,” she regularly competes in distance runs along the Jersey Shore.
When she first heard about the burpee record — set by Bryan Abell in July — she knew she had to have it.
“Someone tagged me on Facebook that (Abell) beat one of the records,” Laielli said, “and they said, ‘Gena, we should try this.’ She planted the seed, and it just grew.”
When Laielli applied to Guinness to attempt the record, she didn’t expect a response any time soon since the website states it usually takes about three months for applications to even be looked at. She applied a month ago, and was approved just less than two weeks ago.
“It just happened to all come together,” Laielli said.
