With breaking news alerts and warnings — along with emergency measures being undertaken — about e-cigarettes and vaping, it’s important for everyone to gain greater understanding about this evolving, controversial industry touching all our lives.
In the wake of the current public health concerns, there are compelling reasons to heed the advice from the U.S. Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) which is urging people to stop vaping — particularly flavored products and those bought off the street. The CDC has activated its Emergency Operations Center to enhance interagency response to the current investigation into cases of growing lung injuries and rising deaths associated with e-cigarette or vaping-related product use.
It’s important to have the facts — especially in an era when unreliable health information can proliferate on the internet and social media.
Vaping is the process of inhaling and exhaling the aerosol of e-cigarettes or vaping devices. The vapor is produced from a liquid. In addition to nicotine, manufacturers may add various chemicals such as “cutting agents” used to dilute or thicken liquids or flavorings. Cartridges can be modified with illicit substances such as THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana, or opioids.
The facts
E-cigarettes are relatively new products exploding in use over the past decade. Many people don’t know much about them — including:
• Most e-cigarettes contain liquid nicotine, glycerin, propylene glycol and other fluid chemicals. (One popular e-cig product delivers in one pod as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes.)
• Vape aerosol has shown to contain many ultrafine particles which are not healthy, including (but not limited to) nicotine, heavy metals and multiple carcinogens and toxic agents.
• Health effects of regularly inhaling the base components of vaping fluid aren’t fully understood. While common food additives are deemed safe to eat, vape consumers receive large doses, repeatedly, delivered in ultrafine particles to the deepest parts of the lungs.
• E-cigarettes are relatively untested products that have substantial variability in the kinds of chemicals they contain and how they work. There isn’t a clear picture of what long-term health impacts will be, including those from specific kinds of e-cigarette technologies and flavors.
• A lot of youth use vaping products because they mistakenly believe it’s harmless. For them, the flavors are a lure as many vaping liquids have been made to taste like candy, fruit, ice cream and other alluring treat flavors.
• There’s a sharp rise in vaping among teens and young adults. Last year, 30% of our nation’s 12th-graders reported vaping nicotine at least once. This National Drug Council study reported the vaping increase was “the largest ever recorded for any substance in the 44 years” tracking adolescent drug use.
• Science has yet to answer important questions — yet some argue that some research suggests vaping may be less harmful overall than smoking. The verdict is out as health hazards need further review. And any suggestions of less-harmful doesn’t mean no harm. There just isn’t a good sense of what’s happening in the body, nor of long-term effects or exposure to secondhand vapors.
• It’s too simple to look only at known carcinogens. Products haven’t been around long enough to know how they affect the body over decades. Studies by academic institutions, the National Institutes of Health, the FDA and the Emphysema Research Fund show links between e-cigarette use and cardiovascular issues, respiratory disease and DNA damage that may be a harbinger of cancer. And the recent rash of deaths and lung damage associated with vaping have made it harder than ever to argue vaping is safe.
• Some argue e-cigs may help reduce smoking tobacco, but the FDA hasn’t approved e-cigarettes for quitting smoking; there are alternative nicotine-replacement strategies with a more established track record.
• Young people who aren’t smokers are trying vaping and putting themselves at increased risk from nicotine and other potentially harmful chemicals.
• E-cigarette/e-liquid manufacturers have followed Big Tobacco’s playbook: aggressively marketing to youth and making implied health claims a pillar of their approach.
• More doctors believe vaping-related lung injuries have been going on longer and affecting more people than reported, noting a host of reasons for the current crisis: toxic chemicals in the vape supply chain; clinicians previously only asking patients about cigarettes, not vaping; more people are vaping now; researchers know little about it; people don’t like sharing their personal additions.
Focused on whether vaping reduces exposure to cancer-causing compounds in cigarettes, have researchers, regulators, consumers and e-cig proponents missed, ignored or downplayed signs that largely sidestep key questions about whether e-cigarettes pose entirely new health risks, and whether vaping could significantly, irreversibly damage lungs?
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.