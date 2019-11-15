acw_Beerfestival

ATLANTIC CITY — Officials announced on Friday the bands scheduled to headline the 2020 Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival.

The festival, scheduled for April 3 and 4 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, have different headliners for each of its three sessions, according to a post on the festival organization’s Facebook page.

Session 1, from 8 p.m. to midnight on April 3 will feature New Found Glory

Session 2, from noon to 4 p.m. April 4, will feature Goldfinger

Session 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 4, will feature Against Me!

Presale tickets for past ticketholders run Sunday through Wednesday, with a pre-sale and tasting event at Joe Canal’s in Egg Harbor Township Monday, according to the post. VIP and general admission tickets go on sale Thursday.

