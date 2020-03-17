AtlantiCare City Campus triage tent

Officials have urged people to practice social distancing and to reach out to a primary care doctor if they experience symptoms of COVID-19, but what happens when you contact your doctor? What can you expect?

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center is not testing everyone with COVID-19 symptoms, said Mary Ann Yehl, medical director for ambulatory and quality care and interim medical director for primary care at AtlantiCare. The hospital also does not have enough tests to administer to everyone, Yehl said.

The number of COVID-19 tests AtlantiCare has, and the number of tests administered, was unavailable.

“For 80% of the people who get this virus, they’re going to be fine,” Yehl said. “They’re going to have somewhere between a bad cold to a flu. For those other 20%, they need to go to the ER for supplemental oxygen, and a very small percent, maybe around 2%, will need critical care.”

The hospital is abiding by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations in only testing patients who are severely ill with COVID-19 symptoms, have tested negative for other illnesses and are then admitted to the hospital. Once they are admitted, they might be tested for the virus once the doctor considers underlying conditions and exposure to the virus. Test results can take three to five days, Yehl said.

Severe symptoms of the new virus include difficulty breathing, persistent pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and/or bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. Underlying conditions that may be considered include hypertension, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and any conditions that may compromise the immune system, such as someone undergoing chemotherapy.

No testing is being conducted in the hospital’s emergency rooms, primary care offices or urgent care centers. AtlantiCare also has no plans to conduct drive-thru testing. The only testing being done at the moment is in hospitals once a patient is admitted.

Shore Physicians Group’s primary offices also are not offering testing. Patients experiencing symptoms will also be tested for the flu, bacterial and non-infectious causes, said Brian Cahill, spokesman for Shore Medical Center.

If a person is experiencing symptoms, they can call their primary care provider and, depending on the severity, the doctor will tell them to either stay home and rest or visit the emergency room.

“If you called me as your primary care doctor and said, ‘I have a temperature, I’m fatigued, I have a little bit of a sore throat and coughing,’ I would say, ‘Stay home, self-isolate and we will reevaluate you if things change,’” Yehl said. “If patients get much worse and they develop that shortness of breath or severe wheezing, then they really need to be seen at a higher level of care.”

Some people may just need extra oxygen, others may need to be intubated, but that’s the worst-case scenario, she said.

If an individual is experiencing severe symptoms and arrives at the emergency room, they will be tested for flu, respiratory syncytial virus — a common respiratory virus with cold-like symptoms — and legionella, a type of pneumonia, according to the CDC.

“If all of those things are negative, then we suspect COVID and at that point our team would initiate the COVID test,” Yehl said. “It’s important to note that it is still flu season, so some of these patients just have the flu.”

And primary care offices and urgent care centers can test for the flu and RSV.

“If those two tests are negative, it really depends on how you are clinically,” she said. “If I look at you and say, ‘Your oxygen saturation is great, you have no difficulty breathing, you look really well, your lungs sound good on exams,’ and I feel that you can go home and self-quarantine, then that’s what you do. We assume that it’s COVID. We don’t need to test, we just assume.”

But the hospital still wants people with symptoms to call ahead.

“Everybody rushing into a clinical center to get testing enhances the likelihood to be exposed to other illnesses,” said Jennifer Tornetta, director of media relations and public affairs at AtlantiCare. “And if they do, they’re going to expose others to it.”

Tornetta said visiting a hospital, urgent care center or doctor’s office without calling ahead first is putting others at risk, including health care providers.

“They should also not be calling 911 and saying that they need to be tested,” she said. “That is not what 911 and emergency services are for.”

And getting tested will not change the treatment for most people.

“For those 80% of people, I’m going to test you and you’re going to be positive and I’m still going to say, ‘Still go home, socially isolate and self-quarantine,’” Yehl said. “It will not change the outcome at all.”

