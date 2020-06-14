For Kathleen Lloyd, taking her 15-month-old son into Atlantic City in mid-March to get his vaccinations at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was “business as usual.”
“They took all the precautions that they needed to create the safe and healthy environment that they always do,” said Lloyd, a Linwood resident and mother of three sons.
As the new coronavirus spread throughout the state and families were mandated to stay at home to mitigate its reach, the rate of children getting their vaccines on time dropped significantly, spurring state and local health officials to encourage parents to keep their children’s appointments.
But some South Jersey doctors think the situation may be worse than the state’s projections.
“We actually think they might be down more than 60% in some categories,” said Dr. Glenn Budnick, chairman of pediatrics with Reliance Medical Group. “We’re advising people don’t replace a pandemic with an epidemic of childhood diseases and to come back and get their immunizations.”
Still, Debra Westcott, an advanced practice nurse at AtlantiCare’s William L. Gormley HealthPlex on Atlantic Avenue, said patients have been showing up to their appointments regularly, especially when a vaccine is scheduled.
“They might not show up for the well child checkup if they aren’t getting a shot, but they always show up to the ones where they’re getting shots,” Westcott said. “I haven’t had anybody wait for the quarantine to be over to get shots.”
AtlantiCare’s reporting that children are keeping up with their vaccinations “would make them an outlier,” Budnick said.
During a daily briefing on the new coronavirus with Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials last month, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said there was a “dramatic drop” in the number of vaccine doses ordered and administered between March and April 20 compared to the same period last year.
There has been a 40% decrease in pediatric vaccines administered to children 2 and younger and a 60% decrease in vaccinations for children older than 2, she said.
“The need to (prevent) serious childhood diseases like whooping cough doesn’t disappear during the COVID-19 public health emergency,” Persichilli said. “Well-child visits and vaccinations are essential services and help ensure children are protected against deadly vaccine-preventable diseases like tetanus, measles, mumps and influenza type B.”
Westcott said she didn’t think it was a fair statement.
“It’s such a short period of time,” she said. “You know the pediatricians are going to bring them in and catch them up on their shots. I don’t think there’s a pediatrician out there that would be irresponsible to say, don’t come in for a visit, don’t get your shots.”
As the state shut down, parents listened to instructions from the state and federal government to stay home and stopped getting preventive medicine for their children, especially at private doctor’s offices, Budnick said.
“People had a fear with COVID-19 and the fear kept them separated and they also separated from their doctors,” he said. “It’s time to come back to the doctors to get your routine preventive care so we can have healthy children.”
Like many health care facilities, the HealthPlex has instituted strict guidelines to keep staff and patients healthy, including temperature checks for staff and scheduling well visits in the morning and sick visits in the afternoon, Westcott said. Doctors are doing telemedicine as well as in-office visits.
Missing vaccinations can have devastating effects, not only for the child but for others, she said.
“It’s not just the child who didn’t get immunized, it’s everyone around them,” Westcott said. “These diseases have no respect for any border, including socioeconomic, race or nationality. Get immunized.”
Last week, Lloyd brought her son back for an 18-month wellness visit, right on time. But even if a vaccination appointment was missed, it can always be rescheduled, she said.
“Now that all the restrictions are lifted, it’s safe to go now. You can reschedule those visits you missed and you get the vaccine,” Lloyd said. “I think that, you know, educate yourself and do what’s best for your family. It is very important, not just to protect your children, but to protect other children.”
