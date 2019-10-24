177th fighter wing

The 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, based in Egg Harbor Township, will be conducting training exercises Friday and Saturday.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing will be doing a training exercise through Saturday, and residents near Atlantic City International Airport may see and hear some of it, a news release from the Guard states.

The exercise will involve night flying, and exercise-related sirens, horns and pyrotechnic explosions may be heard in the area.

This exercise is a military-wide training event that is required periodically to ensure mission capability and survivability in an overseas military operation, according to the Guard.

Activities will be limited to the confines of the base, according to the Guard.

