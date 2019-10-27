Very soon little ghosts, superheroes, crowned princesses and their friends will be on our streets and sidewalks enjoying Halloween festivities in search of treats. But, for parents and neighbors it can be tricky. Here are some tips that will help you manage that fine line between Halloween fun and safety.
Be prepared
Halloween falls on Thursday this year, and with just days to go, “treaters” are finalizing plans to be out. Inevitably, some will race excitedly to your door. Take extra precautions:
• In the light of day, address your lawn, driveway and front path for any trip hazards like exposed tree roots, cracks in concrete or missing pavers.
• Make sure the path to your home is bright enough for trick-or-treaters to approach safely.
• Turn on porch lights earlier.
• Chances are your dog is friendly, but if some Halloween costumes are convincing enough to frighten small children, those same get-ups could be equally disturbing to your pooch — particularly on such a high-energy night. Experts recommend keeping your dog in an indoor space that’s comfortable and secure.
• When driving, take extra time to look at intersections, on medians and curbs (and backing out and pulling into driveways)
Dark of night preparation
When choosing costumes, consider:
• Comfortable shoes; avoiding costumes that are too long to avoid falling; and soft and flexible accessories in the event of falling on it.
• Testing makeup on a small area of skin to avoid skin reactions
• Flame-resistant costumes, masks, and accessories
• If wearing a mask, ensure it fits securely, that your child can breathe easily, and the eye holes are large enough to permit full visibility.
• Young children, excited about the night of trick-or-treating, should be supervised by a responsible adult.
Plan your route
Older children and young teens who are trick-or-treating without an adult, consider planning and reviewing the route they’ll take — reminding them:
• Never accept rides from strangers or visit poorly lit homes
• Walk in groups and carry a flashlight
• Stay in touch and abide by a curfew
• Keep a cell phone readily accessible, but not to be distracted by it when walking
• Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween
Safety first
As children take to the streets to trick-or-treat, their risk of being injured by motorists increases substantially. Safety tips include:
• Ensure children are more visible by dressing them in bright costumes or reflective tape on costumes and bags — and carry flashlights or glow sticks.
• Walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe
• Cross the street at crosswalks or signal lights and make sure to look left, then right, then left again before crossing, and continue to look as you cross.
• Pay attention! Watch for cars, and don’t walk and text.
Beware of fire hazards
Whether vandals or accidents are to blame, there are many more fires on Halloween than a typical October night, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Decorations with flames are often used to create a festive atmosphere. However, they present serious fire risks. Take precautions:
• Don’t use candles around doorsteps, walkways, landings, curtains, small children and pets
• Never leave open flames unattended
• Considering battery-operated candle, LED or glow-sticks in jack-o-lanterns
• Ensure all smoke alarms are working
Moderate candy intake
The Halloween bounty can last for days, even weeks. Decrease sugar and calorie consumption by:
• Avoiding trick-or-treating on an empty stomach — hunger and a bag full of candy is a temptation few can resist
• Instead of candy, hand out toys or nonsugary and wholesome foods such as granola bars, canned or dried fruit, popcorn, pretzels, and apples.
• If hosting a party, provide a variety of fruit, veggies, and cheeses. Consider creative Halloween recipes like cheesy Colby Jack-o’-lanterns, carrot fingers, or “boo”-nana pops.
• Limit candy consumption in the days that follow to one, two, or three treats a day
Dental health
To decrease the risk of tooth decay from sweets, the American Dental Association’s Mouth Healthy Halloween Campaign, suggests:
• Eating candy and sweets during, or soon after, meals when saliva production increases. Saliva helps to neutralize acids produced by bacteria as well as rinse away food particles.
• Avoid hard and sticky candies that increase the length of time that sugar and acid are exposed to your teeth
• Drink plenty of water to wash away food particles
• Make sure to brush for two minutes, twice a day, along with flossing — all year round.
Be safe out there and have a happy Halloween!
