On July 3rd, crowds took advantage of the warm weather and clear skies to visit the Atlantic City Boardwalk for the holiday weekend. Owner/President of the Steel Pier amusement park Anthony Catanoso checked visitors for masks at the entrance, and if they needed one, handed one to them free.
On July 3rd, crowds took advantage of the warm weather and clear skies to visit the Atlantic City Boardwalk for the holiday weekend. (l-r) Patricia Alston, 58, and Zandar Brown, 52, were loving that they were outside and able to ride the Teacup ride after wetting their feet in the Atlantic Ocean.
On July 3rd, at Caesars casino on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to officially reopen the casino and its two other sister properties, Harrah's and Bally's. Signs greet customers at the entrances.
Dacari Snow, 2, and his mom, Nyasia, 19, of Atlantic City, ride the Beach Buggies at Steel Pier on Friday.
Baltimore residents Alaija Milz, 11, and her brother Amon, 9, ride the Flying Dutchman on Friday at Steel Pier on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Ron Baumann, regional president of Caesars Entertainment Corp., says a few words Friday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Caesars Atlantic City for the city’s three Caesars properties.
Alston eased into her Steel Pier experience with a spin on the tea cups.
“I wanted to get on the baby rides because I’m scared of the other ones,” she said with a laugh.
Alston, like many people on the Boardwalk, didn’t forget about the COVID-19 pandemic. She wore a mask and made sure to maintain distance from others.
But if it wasn’t for the face coverings and the signs on the floor reminding people where to stand, Friday on the Boardwalk could have easily been mistaken for the start of any other big holiday weekend from summers past.
Many people view Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, but for an even greater number, summer begins with Fourth of July weekend. Everyone is out of school, and the weather is warmer. On Friday, after a couple of months of quarantine life, the Boardwalk was filled with people who seemed to soak up the hot, humid and hazy conditions.
Boardwalk crowds had been scarce in the spring and early part of the summer because of the pandemic. But the state permitted casinos and amusement parks to reopen Thursday, and the area has begun to come back to life.
On Friday, Caesars Entertainment Corp.’s three Atlantic City properties — Bally’s Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City — reopened for the first time since COVID-19 shut them down in March. Five of the other nine city casinos, with the exception of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, reopened Thursday.
A steady stream of visitors walked into Steel Pier when it opened at 2 p.m. Friday.
“It’s going pretty good,” pier owner and President Anthony Catanoso said. “People are getting used to this new situation. People are ready to come out. They’ve been pent up. We’ve been pleasantly surprised (by the crowds) so far.”
Nyasia Snow, 19, of Atlantic City, had worked all week at a supermarket in Absecon and couldn’t wait to do something special at Steel Pier with her 2-year-old son, Dacari. Dacari left the Flying Ace airplane ride a bit shaken.
“He doesn’t like heights,” Nyasia said with a laugh.
Still, Nyasia and Dacari were all smiles as they walked around the pier.
“It’s summertime,” Nyasia said. “People want to do fun stuff.”
Ruby and Tony Milz, of Baltimore, came to Atlantic City to celebrate the birthday of their 9-year-old son, Amon. They picked Atlantic City for their vacation spot because it was an easy drive from their home.
“I’m happy I didn’t waste time coming up here and maybe (finding) everything closed,” Ruby said. “My son is able to enjoy his birthday. It’s always good to walk the Boardwalk and sit by the ocean.”
Amon rode the Steel Pier’s Flying Dutchman with his 11-year-old sister, Alaija, as their parents watched. The Flying Dutchman is a boat that swings forward and backward, higher and higher into the air. The more the boat swung, the more nervous Amon looked.
