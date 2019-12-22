ATLANTIC CITY—Recovery Force of Atlantic County kicked off its inaugural Hope for the Holidays event on Sunday to help those struggling with homelessness and addiction.
The event, held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the beach block of Tennessee Avenue, aimed to engage with underserved people and families who have been affected by substance abuse—whether it be someone directly struggling with addiction or an individual who’s lost a family member to substance abuse.
“We try and get out in the community and be in the middle of the community where they need the help,” said Mary Corona, member of the Recovery Force of Atlantic County—a nonprofit that aims to help people struggling with substance abuse sustain long-term recovery through different programs and services.
The event included support groups, recovery coaches, live music and more. For kids, there were arts and crafts, a bouncy house and a table full of wrapped presents that were to be handed out when Santa arrived. Hot meals and beverages were also served up to those in need.
On display was the Tree of Hope where individuals could purchase a ceramic ornament, place it on the tree and dedicate it to someone who’s struggling with addiction, died due to substance abuse or who’s in recovery.
Corona said the nonprofit decided to bring the event to Atlantic City because “the addiction community here is so large.”
“So many children are living with grandparents because their parents are in recovery or have been lost to addiction,” she said.
She said getting into the community and educating those of the services that are available “lets them know that people care.”
“The community cares,” she said. “We’re happy to get out here and talk to them.”
A lot of people working the event were in recovery themselves, she said, which shows those struggling with sobriety that recovery is possible.
“The community wants them to get the help that they need,” she said. “We're here to help and hopefully, maybe, that'll give them the spark to get into recovery or to even just start looking.”
New Jersey Assemblyman, John Armato, was at the event to volunteer his time and to simply give back. He stood behind the food table, in a Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt, serving up pasta to those in need.
He expected to serve about 300 people at the event.
“I get the most pleasure out of doing something, not just standing and watching people do something,” he said. “It's well worth it to see the faces when they get food and everything. This is what Atlantic County is, it’s giving back.”
One organization at the event that was already giving back was the Hope One van with the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office
Hope One is a mobile outreach unit that helps those suffering with addiction and mental illnesses get the services they need, according to Scott Gras, Hope One coordinator. The mobile unit was also giving away hats and gloves.
By early afternoon Gras—who experienced homelessness himself—had already assisted two people find recovery services.
“A gentleman came up looking to go to detox and we were able to make that happen right away,” he said. “I had a volunteer with me who dropped what he was doing to take him to treatment.”
And although the sheriff’s office is a law enforcement agency, Gras said they weren’t there to enforce anything. They were simply there to help.
“This is what the holidays are about, helping individuals that are less fortunate,” he said. “To see the community come together like this for individuals is a beautiful thing.”
