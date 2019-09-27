ATLANTIC CITY — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to speak at the New Jersey Democratic State Committee’s annual conference Friday in the city.
The conference, which opened at Harrah’s Resort and Casino Thursday and continues through Friday evening, also includes Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, committee chairman John Currie, party leaders and grassroots activists. The goal of the event is to rally support for Democrats ahead of the November 5 election.
Pelosi's speech begins at 6 p.m. Friday.
“New Jersey is establishing itself as a shining example of what’s possible when exceptional leaders in government stand up for our shared Democratic values and truly represent the interests of the middle class,” said Pelosi in an InsiderNJ news story. “I’m so excited to join Governor Murphy, the state’s outstanding Democratic Congressional delegation and leading voices in state and local government and the progressive grassroots movement at the NJDSC Conference to add my voice to their fight for a stronger and fairer state and country.”
