All week long, a cascade of cancellations were announced related to the spread of COVID-19. Everything from the NBA season to concerts, parades and conventions were called off or postponed, and elected officials and doctors warned against every other large gathering.

Among those gatherings affected are weekend religious services. But local houses of worship are taking precautions.

At St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Egg Harbor Township, the font of holy water that greets parishioners in the atrium is bone dry to avoid spreading the highly contagious disease.

“For health reasons, Holy Water has been temporarily removed,” a sign above the font reads. “We pray that all of us will stay well!”

Religious services bring people of all ages and backgrounds into close contact every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so as uncertainty swirls over the near future, Atlantic County religious leaders are looking to avoid unnecessary risks.

New Jersey confirmed its first death from the illness last week, and the number of patients under investigation continues to rise. The virus is airborne and can be caught by standing and breathing near someone who carries it. Touching hands and other skin-to-skin contact increases one’s risk.

Fresh Start Church in Egg Harbor Township moved all face-to-face gatherings online. It encouraged those who would normally attend services to watch one of the four online gatherings it had planned. Also moving online for at least the next four weeks is Galloway Township’s Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore.

For the foreseeable future, St. Katharine Drexel parishioners are encouraged to replace handshakes with a “creative way of exchanging some sign of peace” at Mass, said the church’s pastor, Father John Vignone.

The church also is suspending the sharing of wine, or the blood of Christ, during the Holy Eucharist, and asking parishioners to receive the bread, or body of Christ, in their hands, rather than on their tongues, Vignone said. Priests and Eucharistic ministers use hand sanitizer before and after administering communion, he said.

“We’ve used hand sanitizer now before we distribute communion since the last big flu outbreak which was ... I want to say 10 years (ago),” Vignone said, referring to the H1N1 strain that was declared a pandemic in 2009.

The changes do not affect the meaning or importance of the rituals, he said.

“We believe as Roman Catholic Christians that when we receive the body of Christ we also receive the blood of Christ, whether or not we take the blood of Christ from the cup or not,” Vignone said.

At Beth El Synagogue in Margate, similar steps are being taken to minimize the possibility of spread among the Jewish congregation.

“We have a few rituals we’ve decided to alter,” Cantor Ralph Goren said.

Two sections of the service involve marching around the synagogue with the Torah, which attendees kiss. They are ending that practice while the COVID-19 illness spreads.

The mezuzah scroll on the doors of the synagogue also is often kissed by attendees.

“We’re suggesting that they not kiss the mezuzah, just look at it,” Goren said.

They also are using gloves to break bread at the luncheon after Saturday service. The changes to the structure of the service don’t change its meaning or significance, Goren said.

“We’ve just acknowledged the fact that precautions need to take place,” he said. “And except for not marching around — it’s a minor structural change — everything else is the same.”

Those trying to attend services and events Saturday at Ventnor’s Shirat Hayam synagogue were met with a sign at the entrance reading, “We regret that, due to health concerns, all Shirat Hayam services, classes, events & programs are canceled until the end of March.”

Catholics are in the middle of Lent. With Ash Wednesday passing last week, the observant are in the holiest time of the Church calendar, meaning traditionally more people than normal would be filing into pews in the weeks to come.

Some dioceses are taking more extreme measures to prevent the spread. Archbishop Nelson Perez of Philadelphia on Thursday relieved Catholics in his archdiocese of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass this week. The same happened within the Archdiocese of Newark.

At St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Somers Point, church leaders are taking the same precautions as those at St. Katharine Drexel, asking parishioners to greet each other with a smile and nod and offer the sign of peace without touching.

They are suspending use of the blood of Christ and only distributing the body of Christ through the hands and not the tongue. Anyone who feels unwell should stay home and watch Mass on television, taking “spiritual communion” until their illness subsides, the church said in a release.

“It is unclear how long these preventive measures will be in place,” the release states, “but we appreciate your cooperation and continue to ask God’s blessings on our country and our world!”

Ahmad Austin contributed to this report.