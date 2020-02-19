Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ATLANTIC CITY — State lawmakers on Wednesday heard from advocates, community leaders and experts about a multitude of housing issues affecting New Jersey residents, many of which replicate concerns of tenants and landlords in the city.
During a public hearing of the state Assembly Housing Committee at Stockton University’s city campus, concerns about affordability, tenants’ rights and safe living conditions dominated the discussion. The majority of those who testified also offered suggestions they believed would alleviate some of those problems or voiced support for pending legislation that could help.
Laws that would limit annual rent increases, eliminate credit scores as a primary factor in lease considerations, require lead paint inspections before property turnover, establish an eviction crisis task force and extend housing rights to people with past criminal convictions, among others, were brought up as possible actions the state Legislature could act on.
Michael McNeil, housing chairman for the NAACP New Jersey State Conference, said there were other issues, such as the lack of rent control and resolved eviction proceedings remaining on people’s records, that also needed to be part of lawmakers’ considerations. Joined by Atlantic City resident and local advocate Joyce Mollineaux, who highlighted some of the substandard living conditions in affordable housing units throughout the city, McNeil wondered why landlords and operators of those buildings continue to receive taxpayer dollars without fixing the problem.
“Here’s my question: Why do the state Department of Community Affairs or the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development pay these landlords (for) the condition of these places? I don’t get it,” McNeil said. “I mean, if you hold the money back, wouldn’t the landlord fix these places up?”
Sandra Robinson, a resident of the Shore Park Hi Rise in Atlantic City, said tenants need help because when they attempt to bring concerns about poor living conditions to their landlords, they are targeted for harassment and eviction. She said when issues with insects and pests or questions about unannounced changes to monthly rent are broached, tenants face retaliation. Since so many of them cannot afford to legally defend themselves, they are often forced from their homes.
“All I want is to live in conditions that are feasible and are human,” Robinson said. “And yet, when I ask questions about living in these conditions where I’m at, I’m being (labeled) as a threat.”
Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who is also president of the local chapter of the NAACP, said members of the city’s governing body would be passing along recommendations to state lawmakers based on what they’ve heard from residents. Council members LaToya Dunston and Moisse Delgado recently held a public meeting at City Hall about housing issues in the city, where many of the same concerns about substandard living conditions and retaliatory behavior from landlords were mentioned.
And while many of the suggestions from speakers at Wednesday’s hearing revolved around additional steps lawmakers could take to help renters and tenants, representatives from the state’s building trades cautioned against going too far toward making construction and redevelopment too onerous.
Kyle Holder, director of legislative affairs for the New Jersey Builders Association, said lawmakers needed to be mindful of creating restrictive zoning practices or “costly and unnecessary” regulations that contribute to the high cost of living in the state.
“(We) are concerned that several of the proposals that we’ve seen in the Legislature that increase additional costs could make it more difficult to produce housing,” Holder said. “At a time when regulation already accounts for nearly one-third of project costs in certain circumstances, we’ve got to consider the cumulative impact of all these requirements and regulations and what it does to potentially stifle housing production.”
