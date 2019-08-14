EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee decided Wednesday it would not stand in the way of companies applying to the state to earn a license for some aspect of the medical marijuana business.
The state has created a new time frame for businesses to apply to try to receive a medical marijuana license.
Part of the medical marijuana business application to the state, which is due this month, dictates that a letter be included from the municipal government saying it does not object to this type of business operating within its boundaries.
Legislators approved a new medical marijuana bill in June, allowing 28 new facilities, easing the process for obtaining medical recommendations and increasing the maximum amount that can be purchased each month.
The committee's special meeting, held Wednesday, was supposed to only feature a presentation by LivWell New Jersey for a medical marijuana facility with a standalone dispensary.
Three other companies heard about the meeting and made presentations to the committee during the general public discussion portion of the meeting.
The township is already host to one approved medical marijuana facility, Compassionate Care, near Delilah Road.
After hearing the presentations, the committee decided to provide each of the four companies with a letter of support, but their letters were contingent on each project successfully making it through all of the usual regulatory and approval processes.
"This (the letter) is a small piece of the puzzle," said Committeeman Frank Balles. "It would be great to have the ratable."
Michael Lord, chief operating officer of LivWell, spoke on behalf of his privately owned company. It would be a fully integrated business with cultivation, growing and dispensing. Cultivation would be done in a vacant building on Delilah Road. They talked about how the business would have about 100 employees, hire locals and put an emphasis on including women and minorities.
Hope Holistic Health Care, out of Atlantic City, would like to operate a fully integrated business out of the former Genuardi's and JR's Fresh Market on Fire Road.
Committee members brought up concerns about the operation possibly being too close to a daycare center, which will be checked with a zoning official. If Hope Holistic Health Care is one of the businesses chosen by the state, a zoning change would be needed for the project to move forward.
Adam Rubin, president of Gorilla Vapes on the Black Horse Pike in the township, is the president of B&R Vending, which would like to add the dispensary of medical marijuana to its vaping operation.
Heather Scannell, president of 420 Organics, based in Toms River, wanted to build 10 greenhouses on 6.61 acres of land the company owns on Washington Avenue. There was some concern the proposed project may fall too close to a school, which would not be allowed.
New Jersey approved medical marijuana in 2010. Since its implementation, six facilities have begun growing and distributing marijuana throughout the state, with six more going through the approval process.
About 51,000 people have medical marijuana cards in New Jersey, according to state reports.
