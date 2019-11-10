This month marks Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) health awareness — and for very good reason.
It’s estimated there are 24 million Americans in the U.S. living with COPD, but only 12 million have received a diagnosis.
Yes, that means 50% of the people who have COPD don’t even know it yet. Add to this, of those who are thought to have it, few have a good grasp of what it is.
COPD is a lung disease where airflow is obstructed, which results in breathing problems. Symptoms can creep up gradually or be mistaken for something else, such as a cough, allergies, cold, flu or other less serious ailments.
COPD is an umbrella term describing progressive and chronic lung diseases — chronic bronchitis, refractory (non-reversible) asthma, bronchiectasis, emphysema — that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems.
Each of these conditions share one common understanding: The flow of air into and out of the lungs is impaired, making it difficult to breath.
Symptoms
Generally, the symptoms of COPD have an insidious onset, over years. They include:
• Shortness of breath: The medical term for this is dyspnea. Often, it is the first noticeable sign of COPD. It can begin during exercise but can progress to even routine, daily activities such as getting dressed, walking through a store or light housework. In severe cases, it can occur at rest.
• Coughing: A chronic cough, which you may initially attribute to a cold or another minor condition, can be an early sign of COPD. Unlike other coughs, however, it doesn’t go away — or it does not go away for long. This coughing is a sign your body is trying to move mucus out of the lungs or reacting to irritants.
• Excess phlegm: Coughing up phlegm (sputum or mucus) is a common symptom of COPD. Clear-colored sputum is most common, but can turn deep yellow, green or brown. If blood-tinged, it probably could mean that the lungs have an infection. Generally, the cough tends to be at its worst in the morning and improves as the day progresses.
• Wheezing: A whistling or squeaky sound that occurs when breathing due to narrowed airways or inflammation.
• Chest pain: Pain or soreness can occur as a result of the effort involved in breathing or coughing that strains the chest muscles.
• Lung infections: People with COPD are highly vulnerable to lung infections, whether viral or bacterial.
• Swelling of the feet, ankles or legs: Severe COPD can put a strain on the heart, and even cause heart failure with resultant fluid retention.
• Increased fatigue or lack of energy: Routinely feeling tired or a lack of energy because the body has to work harder to breathe.
• Blueness of the lips or fingernail beds: The technical term is cyanosis and may not be experienced by everyone who has COPD.
• Unintended weight loss (in later stages): More common in emphysema-type COPD, the weight loss may be due to muscle atrophy (resulting from a lack of exercise or ability to move around); increased energy expenditure associated with breathing; or a combination of these factors.
If you or someone you love has these symptoms, talk with a healthcare provider about COPD. They will perform a thorough medical examination; review family and social history and may perform testing.
Spirometry is a common, noninvasive and painless lung function test that can detect COPD before symptoms become severe. It measures the amount of air you can blow out of your lungs (volume) and how fast you can blow it out (flow). The spirometry reading can help determine if further testing is needed and the best course of treatment.
Associated risk factors
Smoking is acknowledged as the single biggest risk factor. Other chief causes include long-term exposures to lung irritants such as fumes, chemicals, dust or second-hand smoke. In addition, a genetic condition called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency can be a cause.
It takes years for COPD to show up and vaping/e-cigarettes/vape juices haven’t been around that long. To that end, the link between vaping and COPD hasn’t been thoroughly vetted. Not enough is known about the aerosol that vaping produces however experts agree that it’s plausible — that e-cigarette aerosols can damage tissue and cause disease, including cancer. And that, the process itself is risky.
While a cure is not presently available, lifestyle changes and proper treatment can allow for symptom relief; slowing down of progression of the disease; improved physical activity; prevention of complications; and improved overall health.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contribut or and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.