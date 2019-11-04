This coming Monday, Nov. 11, will offer the last chance in 30 years for the United States to witness a planet pass directly across the face of the sun.
The planet involved is Mercury and the event itself is called a “transit of Mercury.” To safely see the tiny world on your own as a black dot in front of the sun, you will need a good telescope with a solar filter or knowledge of how to properly project an image of the planet onto a white, flat background. But if you need help you can view the transit online or, directly, at Rowan University’s special free open house for the event.
The transit of Mercury is not the only important astronomy sight of the next two weeks. Another, and far easier sight, visible to the unaided eye at every clear nightfall, is the converging pairing of the two brightest planets.
Those planets are Venus and Jupiter, which these next few weeks appear closer to each other with each passing day.
How to view the Mercury transit: Many of you should remember the summer of 2017 when New Jersey was treated to a large partial eclipse of the sun and many people had special mylar glasses for safely looking at the sun. But such glasses are not safe to use with binoculars or telescope and Mercury is such a small planet that you will need a telescope that can deliver a sharp image at 50x to 100x magnification to make Mercury big enough to see properly.
If you have such a telescope you need to use a special (fairly expensive) solar filter to protect your eyes. But an alternative is to let the telescope project an image of the sun onto a screen of some kind — even a handheld piece of cardboard is a good enough screen. Just be sure that neither you nor anyone else gets his or her eye between the eyepiece and the screen.
Even a second’s blast of sunlight through a telescope can cause at least partial permanent blindness.
So how can you safely get the sun into a telescope’s narrow field of view? Just move the telescope tube until it produces the most compact, or round, shadow possible. Then you will see the image of the sun on your screen.
If you don’t have your own adequate telescope, an alternative on transit day is to stop by near Science Hall at Rowan University in Glassboro for free views of the transit. For information about the Rowan event, go to rowan.edu/planetarium.
In the worst-case scenario — an overcast day in our part of the country — you can check out one of the online sources that will be streaming live coverage of the transit. A good source is NASA TV.
Timetable for the Mercury transit: The black dot of Mercury starts moving onto the face of the sun at 7:36 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. The planet reaches its nearest to the center of the sun’s face about 10:20 a.m. Then the little dot, more round and dark than any sunspots that may be present, begins to move off the sun’s face at 1:03 p.m. and completes its exit in less than two minutes.
The two brightest planets converge toward a close meeting: If you look very low in the southwest about 40 minutes after sunset each clear day, you’ll see two bright points of light there. The lower and brighter is the amazing planet Venus. Jupiter appears to the upper left of Venus. But Venus keeps appearing a bit higher, Jupiter a bit lower each night. So the angular separation between the two keeps getting smaller.
Tuesday night the two brilliant worlds are a little less than 20 degrees apart — a little less than two widths of your fist held out at arm’s length. On Thursday of next week, Nov. 14, the separation of Venus and Jupiter has shrunk to 10 degrees. On Monday, Nov. 18, the two planets are little more than 5 degrees apart.
Next column in two weeks: Venus and Jupiter pair closest and the moon joins them.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.