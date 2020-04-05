More than 200 cars filled with families congregated in the streets and parking lots around Shore Medical Center in Somers Point on Saturday to pray for the well being and protection of patients and staff.
The event was initiated by Rachael Bagliani of Coastal Christian church in Ocean City.
"I saw it happen in Georgia a week and a half ago," Bagliani said. "I posted it on Facebook and within 10 minutes people were responding that they wanted to do it."
Fellow congregants Amy and Jim Kolea jumped in to to help Bagliani set up the event. Fred Banneer attends Coastal Christian but also works at Shore where he's the information officer. His connection with both led to him coordinating the event on the ground.
By the time of the event, 371 individuals RSVP'd and people traveled from all over South Jersey and as far away as Pennsylvania.
Cars, trucks and minivans blanketed a six-block radius, lining Bay Avenue, side streets and hospital parking lots where fees were waived. Everyone turned their flashers on and hung out of windows to better absorb the communal feeling.
Local radio station 90.5-WXGN broadcast the event live so attendees could participate safely from their vehicles. A little before 7:30 p.m., Banneer's daughter Hannah sang "Amazing Grace" to get things started.
Afterward, the song "Way Maker" was broadcast, which tied the evening to the one in Georgia and similar events elsewhere that have all featured the same song.
"Way Maker" was followed by a prayer from Pastor Matt Stokes of Coastal Christian and then another from his son, Jesse. While COVID-19 may have been the impetus for Saturday's gathering, both prayed for not just patients and staff of Shore, but also members of the EMS, firefighters and others serving their communities.
"We're really excited because we're setting up to do AtlantiCare next week and then hopefully Virtua," Bagliani said. "We're talking with both hospitals now."
