MARGATE — City police urged drivers to use caution next week as a portion of Huntington Avenue becomes a one-way street, with traffic going towards the beach.
Traffic on Huntington Avenue, between Amherst and Ventnor avenues, will begin flowing south due to recent changes in traffic, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The change will go into effect on our about Monday, when new traffic signs will be installed.
The change will switch the traffic pattern from northbound on the first and 100 blocks to fully southbound from Amherst Avenue to Ventnor Avenue, police said.
Police asked the public to use extra caution in the area as drivers adjust to the change.
