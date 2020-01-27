Rosalie Simon left the United States on Thursday for Auschwitz. It’s the first time she has gone back to the concentration camp in Poland since she was a prisoner there in 1945.
She was supposed to be sent to the gas chamber three times but escaped.
“I feel like I’m going back as a survivor,” she said. “I won over the Germans. It’s going to be sad, but it’s going to be worthwhile. I want that satisfaction that I survived.”
Auschwitz was the largest concentration camp constructed by the Nazis during World War II. It consisted of three camps, a gas chamber and a crematorium, used for the mass murder of European Jews, Poles, Gypsies, Soviet prisoners of war and others.
It operated for five years before the Soviet Army liberated the camp Jan. 27, 1945. On Monday, a ceremony commemorating 75 years since the liberation will be held at Auschwitz. About 120 Holocaust survivors and more than 50 world leaders are expected to attend, according to Auschwitz.org.
It’s unclear how many Holocaust survivors settled in South Jersey, “but it’s certainly in the hundreds,” said Gail Rosenthal, director of the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University. About 70 survivors are left.
Simon, 88, who lived in Margate for 55 years before moving to New York in 2017, was taken to Auschwitz at 12 years old.
“We were immediately separated from our family,” she said. “My sisters went to the right, I was sent to the left with my mother. They thought I was too young and my mother, at 44, was too old for labor.”
Unbeknownst to her, the people on the left were to be sent directly to the gas chambers. But Simon wanted to be with her sisters, so she slyly joined them on the right. Her mother stayed on the left.
“I felt very bad for leaving my mother. I felt terrible,” she said.
Before being sent to another labor camp, they were ordered to get undressed and were examined by a doctor. Simon lied about her age, saying she was older, but the doctor knew better and sent her away. She was locked in a room and screamed for someone to let her out, knowing she was headed to the gas chamber.
“I kept jumping up and down in the window for anybody to let me out,” she said. “I wanted to live, but nobody seemed to pay attention.”
A Jewish woman helping the doctor heard Simon’s cries and saved her, giving her clothes and telling her to run. She then found her sisters and boarded a train.
“I thought to myself, ‘Where we’re going could never be worse than Auschwitz,’” she said.
But when they arrived at a third camp, a sub-camp of Dachau in Germany, the conditions were worse than ever.
“There were piles of dead bodies, like piles of snow. More piles every day,” she said.
About a week later, she and her sisters were put on another train. Luckily, they never made it to the next camp.
“In the middle of the trip, the train stopped,” she said. “All of a sudden we saw the American army running towards the train. You have no idea how we felt when we saw the American soldiers coming close to us.
“The soldiers said, ‘You don’t know how close you were to being killed,’” she added. “I couldn’t believe it. I started to cry. That’s when I relaxed. We were finally free.”
‘I’ll never go back’
Most survivors settled in South Jersey by way of chicken farms in the area, according to Rosenthal.
For Atlantic City resident, Bertha Borowick, it was the ocean.
Borowick, 100, was sent to Auschwitz at 20 years old. Her four brothers and two sisters were all murdered in the war. She remembers arriving to the camp in frigid temperatures and being put in a shack to sleep.
“In the morning they would wake us up and take us to work,” she said. “They would give us the picks on the shoulder and (we would) work and work. There were dogs that used to bite us and (the guards) would tell us to run. They just punished us.”
She immigrated to the U.S. in 1949 with her husband and settled in Philadelphia, visiting the shore every weekend before permanently moving to South Jersey.
She hasn’t been back to Auschwitz, and has no plans of visiting as a survivor.
“I’ll never go back,” she said. “I don’t like what they did to us.”
Doug Cervi, professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Stockton, also went to Poland for the 75th anniversary. He went with his good friend, and survivor of Auschwitz, David Wisnia.
One last time
Wisnia, 93, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was 16 when he was brought to Auschwitz. His singing abilities saved him as Nazi soldiers made him sing German songs for their entertainment.
After escaping from a train and walking for four days, he saw tanks and trucks bearing white stars and ran toward them for help. It was the American 101st Airborne Division, and they gave him a job.
“He was an official interpreter and paid by the U.S. government, but he couldn’t become a soldier and receive veteran benefits because he’s a foreigner,” Cervi said.
While Wisnia has been back to Auschwitz multiple times, this visit is a little different.
“His health is not good; he knows this is the last time,” Cervi said.
But the history teacher feels it’s his duty to continue Wisnia’s story.
“I feel an obligation to the people who were killed, and also the survivors,” he said. “I have all of this knowledge, and if I don’t use it, shame on me.”
And while educating the younger generation on the Holocaust is important, so is research.
Dienke Hondius, history professor at Free University in Amsterdam and a staff member for international educational projects for the Anne Frank House in the same city, is a visiting professor at Stockton for the spring semester. She’s also working on a project, Mapping Hidden Places, which her Stockton students will help her with.
The project is to map out all of the Jewish hiding places in Europe during WWII by combing through interviews, testimony and memoirs of survivors. She also plans to talk to local survivors or children of survivors for her research.
“There are not many survivors of Auschwitz anymore; most of them have died,” she said. “But there are still quite a few hidden children. They are still with us.”
But there are many correlations between those in hiding and those in camps. Jewish people who were in hiding were usually found and then taken to a camp.
“The idea is to bring all those individual histories together and then look at the patterns,” she said.
And even though Auschwitz survivors are dwindling, most of those still alive continue to tell their story.
For Simon, telling her story and going back to the camp after 75 years is a feeling of triumph over tragedy.
“They tried to kill me, but I’m alive,” she said. “I want to go back as a survivor and look back on what I went through. I want to go back as a human being and not an inmate.”
