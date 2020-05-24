NJ State Police Logo
The state Attorney General's Office released the identity Sunday night of a man who was shot and killed by State Police this weekend on the Garden State Parkway.

According to a news release, 28-year-old Maurice S. Gordon, 28, of Poughkeepsie, New York, was shot and killed by an unidentified state trooper during a traffic stop at 6:30 a.m. Saturday near the Bass River Township exit in Burlington County.

The investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the New Jersey State Police Major Crime Bureau.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time, according to the release.

