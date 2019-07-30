NORTHFIELD — An overflow crowd showed up at Tuesday’s Atlantic County freeholder meeting to make sure a resolution about the county cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not move forward.
The resolution was pulled from consideration by sponsor Freeholder Frank Formica, who apologized for its vague and inappropriate wording — especially its use of the term “undocumented aliens.”
Those in attendance talked about how it had caused fear in the immigrant community since it had been posted online Friday.
The issue overshadowed introduction of an ordinance to authorize the county to guarantee about $4.5 million in bonds to build a new hangar at Atlantic City International Airport to bring an airplane maintenance and repair operation and about 125 jobs there, which passed unanimously. There will be a public hearing and vote on adoption on the hangar ordinance Aug. 27.
“Thank you for withdrawing the resolution. We hope you will be willing to sit down with us and craft a better document,” said Celeste Fernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, second vice president of the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County. She ran against Formica in 2018 and was narrowly defeated.
“Its wording filled us with fear and confusion,” Fernandez said. “When you call someone undocumented aliens ... what does it mean? Are aliens human?”
Formica said he intended to draw a distinction between what is happening in Cape May and Ocean counties, and what Atlantic County is doing.
Cape May County renewed its 287(g) agreement with ICE, which makes some of its sheriff’s officers at the county jail deputies of the federal agency. Ocean County is opposing the state attorney general’s November 2018 Immigrant Trust Directive, which limits how and when counties can cooperate with federal ICE officials.
The directive was designed to engender trust between police and immigrant communities, so they feel safe reporting crimes, said Hispanic Alliance Advocacy Chair Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez, 23, of Atlantic City.
“But the title, ‘Resolution supporting Atlantic County Department of Public Safety in its collaborative efforts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ... regarding the handling of undocumented aliens,’ did not read as pro-immigrant,” Moreno-Rodriguez said.
Atlantic County follows the directive of state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, Formica said. And the resolution stated that. But it also used the term “undocumented aliens” for immigrants, and used legal terminology that was often difficult to understand rather than direct language.
“It could have been written a lot better. It was an education for me,” said Formica. “As soon as I got a negative reaction, I pulled the resolution. I come from a family of immigrants. … At least 80% of my workforce have been immigrants in this county.”
An Hispanic advocacy group has convinced Atlantic County freeholders to pull from Tuesday’s …
Formica formerly owned a bakery and bread manufacturing companies that have filed for bankruptcy liquidation, but about 70 jobs were able to be saved by arranging for another company to take over making the products, he has said.
He said going forward he will “definitely engage” with the immigrant community before putting forth any proposals that affect them.
Paul Rosenzweig, of Egg Harbor Township, said he worked for Formica for a few years and personally saw him help his immigrant workers with a variety of problems.
“Whether or not it was poorly conceived, poorly written, I don’t know,” Rosenzweig said. “But Frank Formica is a friend of immigrants, a friend of seniors.”
Heather Warburton, of Hammonton, thanked the freeholders for pulling the resolution and said she had recently heard a saying they might want to keep in mind going forward.
“Nothing about us without us,” said Warburton, meaning don’t do anything that will affect a group of people without checking with them first.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.