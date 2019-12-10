Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Haydi Torres, 22, of Elizabeth came to support. Immigrant activists were rallying in Northfield in front of the offices of Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and Assemblyman John Armato about Drivers Licenses For Immigrants. Dec. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez, member of the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County talked with supporters. Immigrant activists were rallying in Northfield in front of the offices of Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and Assemblyman John Armato about Drivers Licenses For Immigrants. Dec. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
NORTHFIELD — Immigrant-rights protesters gathered in the parking lot and on the front steps of the offices of Assemblymen John Armato and Vince Mazzeo on Tuesday afternoon.
At one point, they crowded into the office's small breezeway.
They wanted answers.
Armato in October said he had reservations about a bill in Senate and Assembly committees that would create a two-tiered driver's license system in New Jersey that would, in part, allow undocumented immigrants to receive licenses that could be used for driving only.
Mazzeo, the protesters said, has not provided a clear answer as to how he will vote.
The protesters didn't get the clarification they wanted on the legislators' stances, but they made their presence known. Charity Jeffries, chief of staff for the assemblymen, said the protesters were welcome to demonstrate and exercise their rights at the office.
Leaders, through bullhorns, led chants of "Licenses, yes! Promises, no!" in English and Spanish.
"We've been meeting them for two years in their offices," said Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez, a member of the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County. "Each time, privately, they told us they support the bill. Privately, they say they're with the immigrant community. But publicly, their statements differ very much."
Some version of the bill has been debated for about 16 years, but activists have met with the assemblymen for the past two years to discuss this particular iteration, Moreno-Rodriguez said.
On Tuesday, a day after the bill passed the Assembly Judiciary Committee, protesters gathered to once again ask for clarification on how the two representatives will vote.
Advocates say the bill would make for safer roads as all drivers would be subject to proper testing for receiving a license, and would be a boon to the region as it would free up immigrants to participate fully in the area's economy.
Nishta Kohli, an immigration lawyer and an Indian immigrant, has had an office next door to the assemblymen's office for two months. She joined the protesters Tuesday, and said clients have mentioned the bill to her in the past.
"For me, it's just a logical thing because it's about the safety of people. People are driving with licenses on the road, and they're gonna get car insurance. Everyone just gets safer," Kohli said.
Chants and speeches were preceded by a group prayer in Spanish and English. Supporters trickled in throughout the nearly hourlong demonstration.
A Mexican immigrant, Arcelia Vivar, of Millville, said she has long supported the legislation but only got involved when she became a full citizen a few years back. She said it was important to her to speak up when others must stay silent for fear of deportation. She held a sign at the rally that read "United for Equality and Dignity."
"I was afraid. ... Now they cannot tell me, 'No you cannot fight,'" Vivar said. "It's hard for us to speak up because we are still afraid. ... We don't have the tools, and we don't have the knowledge to defend ourselves."
The protesters have been requesting clarity for some time. During an NAACP candidates forum in October at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School Complex in Atlantic City, Armato said he could not support the bill without seeing its final form.
"At this time, without seeing the bill, no, I don't support it," Armato said. "There's many reservations I have. How do they get their residence? These are some of the things that affect all of us when we go to get our driver's licenses."
On Tuesday, Atlantic City Councilman Moisse Delgado and Sumon Majumder, the Atlantic City police officer who challenged Ernest Coursey this fall for his Atlantic County freeholder seat, were in attendance.
Delgado, in a speech, urged immigrants to hold their heads up high and to recognize their importance to the United States.
"What do they say when you hold back a dog, when you put it in a corner?" Delgado said. "You'll eventually get bit. I don't know about you, but my teeth are ready to bite. ... Forget a promise, put it into action."
Supporters rallied Monday in Trenton ahead of the Assembly Judiciary Committee and had four overflow rooms of protesters, said Moreno-Rodriguez. He was among those who testified to what he sees as the bill's upsides.
Organizers have planned a rally for Thursday in Trenton when the bill goes before the Senate Transportation Committee, and a prayer vigil Friday in Bridgeton to bring more awareness to the bill, Moreno-Rodriguez said.
Haydi Torres, a volunteer with the New Jersey branch of Movimiento Cosecha, or Harvest Movement, was among those who led the demonstrators Tuesday through chants. She is travelling through South Jersey to drum up support for the bill, she said.
"We're fighting for dignity, respect and permanent protection," said Torres. "Our goal is to mobilize the immigrant community (and) to remind them of the economic power that they hold in this country."
I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.
